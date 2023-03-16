The retail chain Aachener wants to take over some Kaufhof branches and “make an offer to all employees of the branches concerned”. According to Kaufhof, there are no contracts for this yet, but subsequent leases should already be signed.

MAccording to the plans of the fashion manager Friedrich-Wilhelm Göbel, several locations of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof that are intended to be closed are to become branches of the Aachener fashion retail chain. There is currently no contractual arrangement with Galeria, but mutually signed contracts with landlords, Göbel told the dpa on Wednesday. These take effect as soon as Galeria receives a notice of termination – which has not yet happened.

Göbel promised that “all employees in the affected branches would be offered the opportunity to work for us. Without exception.” The industry magazine “Textilwirtschaft” had previously reported on this.

A Galeria spokesman said: “An agreement with interested parties to take over branches could not be concluded. Possible follow-up rental contracts are a matter between the landlord and possible subsequent tenants. Galeria cannot comment on this.” According to the general works council on Monday, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to close 52 of the remaining 129 department stores nationwide.

Regarding the number of houses that are to become Aachen branches, Göbel said: “I think it will be ten. It could also be 25.” According to him, it is about branches all over Germany.

According to Göbel, the areas should continue to be operated “by and large”. In addition to fashion, handbags and jewelery will also be offered at Aachener today, and toys, stationery, home textiles and household goods will also be sold in the new branches.

However, they no longer want to carry individual content from Galeria, such as large electrical appliances or confectionery. They want to continue gastronomy and food, “but not themselves, but with partners,” he said. What you wouldn’t do today, “we just don’t do that anymore,” said Göbel.

Aachener currently operates seven branches in Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg and Schleswig-Holstein. Göbel was previously the head of the fashion chain Sinn.

