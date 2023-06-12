Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Torna la media Supersport

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the announcement of the return of the Ninja Zx-4R, now Kawasaki returns to surprise with another novelty dedicated to lovers of adrenaline-pumping and track bikes: the Ninja Zx-6R, the Supersport which in 2024 will fill a gap in the price list of the Japanese House. Now, in fact, only the Ninja Zx-10R represents the world of the track, while the more road-oriented Ninja 650 bears the name of the mythical Japanese warrior for the medium engine capacity. of the Supersports today is frequented only by the Yamaha R7 with “only” 73 hp and R6 Race (track-ready version) and by the new Aprilia RS 660.

The 2024 model year of the Ninja Zx-6R features both technical and stylistic updates. Distinguishing the front is the new generation of headlights (part of a complete LED lighting package) and a new sports windshield equipped with special openings for reduce turbulence. As for the instrumentation, a new 4.3-inch color TFT display makes its debut with connectivity to smartphones via Kawasaki’s Rideology app; offers information such as the shift warning light, a Kawasaki service reminder, an oil change reminder, the riding mode indicator, and text and call notifications from your smartphone.

The heart, however, remains the already known (and appreciated) four-cylinder in-line of 636 cc, liquid-cooled, which now has revised camshaft profiles to meet the strictest standards on emissions, as well as redesigned intake ducts and redesigned header pipes that combine for improved low- and mid-range performance; the power puts this Kawasaki definitely out of the reach of the competition: no less than 129 HP at 13,000 rpm. The petal brake discs give way to round ones, as required by the current image of the Ninja ZX-10R family, while the electronics feature a Showa Sff-BP (Separate function fork-Big piston) fork, quick shifter and three modes for traction control. Finally, the rims of the new Zx-6R will mount Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres; for now nothing is known exactly about the marketing and the price that the new Ninja will have.