Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models are on the way

Kawasaki is updating its model lineup for Europe with two new Ninjas and two KX450s aimed at motocross enthusiasts.

The first model that will make fans of the brand happy is the arrival of the new Ninja ZX-6R which has now finally been updated to meet the latest Euro5 emission standards. The popular super sports car comes with a series of important updates compared to the previous model, involving engine, aesthetics and performance. It doesn’t change the famous 636cc inline four-cylinder engine which now comes with revised cam profiles designed to increase performance in the lower rev range. Kawasaki talks about an optimal tuning of the injectors to obtain a better “air/fuel” mixture for combustion. Modification that makes the new Ninja “greener” in terms of emissions, exactly as required by European regulations.

Other new features include Showa-Big Pistons separate function front forks, which allow for preload adjustment on the left fork crown and compression and rebound on the right. Braking performance is provided by the new four-piston opposed Nissin monobloc calipers. These are paired with dual 310mm front disc brakes. At the rear there is a radial master cylinder with single caliper and 220mm disc brake. On the electronic front you get standard quick shifting, traction control and power mode selection. There is also a new 4.3-inch color TF display with built-in bluetooth. The bike comes with three riding modes: Sport, Street and Rain. As for the changes on an aesthetic level, the new front fairing and a new generation of LED headlights stand out. Small revisions also involve the fairing. Finally, it should be noted that the alloy wheels are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

Kawasaki’s Ninja range also welcomes a new member with the arrival of the new Ninja ZX-4R, due on the market this September. This mid-engined super sports car will be marketed together with a more equipped version, the ZX-4RR equipped with a higher quality rear shock absorber and bidirectional quick change. The two bikes are based on a 399 cc 4-cylinder engine with liquid cooling and double overhead camshaft capable of releasing a power of 77 HP. A figure that reaches the 80 HP barrier thanks to the Ram Air system. As cannot be otherwise on a bike of this level, it is accompanied by a large package of aids in which the following stand out: the 3 riding modes plus one customizable (Sport, Road, Rain and Rider), traction control (KTRC) and bi-directional quick change (KQS). The latter element is available as an option while it is standard on the Ninja ZX-4RR.

The frame is made up of a trellis-type tubular steel structure to which an asymmetrical aluminum swingarm is anchored. As for the suspension, we find a Showa set with upside down SFF-BP fork (adjustable for the RR) and a rear shock absorber which, in the case of the ZX-4RR version, is identical to that of the superbike. Braking is entrusted to two 290 mm discs on the front axle, bitten by radially anchored calipers and a single rear disc assisted by the essential ABS system.

The instrumentation is entrusted to a 4.3 “LCD color screen with various display modes, including a circuit mode that shows: lap times, gear positions and an improved rotation speed reading from 10,000 rpm. It also has connectivity options via the Kawasaki Rideology app which allows you to access various vehicle functions via smartphone, as well as record ride information. For lighting, LED technology is used in all its optics.

New arrivals also for the undisputed queen of cross, or the KX450 also declined in the KX450X version. For 2024 models the 449cc single-cylinder engine has been revised, receiving a new intake system, new vertically offset valves with the intake and exhaust system. The exhaust pipe and muffler have also been relocated, contributing to peak horsepower and greater control by centralizing exhaust mass. The aluminum frame is also new, offering new handling and traction parameters. The brakes are now signed Brembo on the front axle and Nissin on the rear axle. News also regarding the frame, which receives new graphics and offers the rider the possibility to change the position more easily while riding, and the ODI Lock knobs also make their debut. The new models also feature a new traction control and Power Modes, which can be selected using specific switches on the left handlebar. Finally, the “Rideology The App KX” app is also available for these models, which allows riders to connect directly to the bike using their smartphones. Through this app it is possible to adjust the engine mapping, also intervening on the injection and advance.