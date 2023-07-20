Kawasaki Z650RS, what the retro naked looks like and how it fares

Listen to the audio version of the article

Lines and colors from the past, modern technology and components: this is, in a nutshell, the formula for the success of the “classic retro” segment inaugurated (and dominated) by the legendary Triumph Bonneville. A few years ago, Kawasaki launched the “retrovolution” with the Z900Rs, a made in Akashi version of this trend: Rs, i.e. “retro sport”, which is also the suffix of the “smaller” Z650Rs (8,600 euros), which incorporates the colors, graphics and style of the Z650-B1 that the Japanese company launched in 1977.

Old fashioned motorcycle look

What strongly characterizes the Z650Rs are the round (but full LED) headlight, the golden alloy wheels, the slim 12-liter tank colored in green and the tapered tail, on which, in the model we tested, there was the optional handle dedicated to the passenger who sits comfortably on the flat and wide saddle but only has the leather strip placed in the middle of the saddle to hold on to (how, it is not known). The “small” Rs mounts a rigid and light (only 13.5 kg) tubular steel trellis frame that embraces the tested 649 cc and 68 HP Euro 5 twin-cylinder in-line engine, here equipped with assisted clutch and anti-hopping system; the version with a power of 48 hp is also available for A2 licenses, which can be restored to 68 when switching to the A3. Here the twin-cylinder has been revised to be more lively at low and medium revs, and to make riding fun even for those starting out or returning to the bike after a few decades of driving license B.

In sella

The position on the saddle, at 820 mm from the ground, is less inserted into the bike than the sporty naked Z650: as a result, the setting is more relaxed, with the handlebar high and not too wide which seems to come towards the rider. In short, he sits comfortably, with his back straight and his legs not too bent, a position that inspires more relaxed than aggressive driving. The shape of the tank, thin between the legs, allows everyone to rest at least one foot on the ground: the feeling of lightness and agility is very perceptible right away. The instrumentation is enclosed in the classic two circular instruments with a display in the center which highlights the gear engaged: all clearly legible in all conditions.

On the road

As soon as you cover the first few metres, you realize that this Kawasaki has its trump card in handling: excellently balanced (187 dry kilos), it has a fairly light and intuitive front that allows you to move in traffic like on a scooter. In the city, then, the suspensions are more appreciated, more devoted to comfort than to sporty driving, especially the fork, which is a little soft in the most abrupt braking (the braking system is powerful and easy to dose); when you force the pace, in the bends with the tarmac a bit ruined, you lose a bit of precision. However, the rider is never disoriented: the Z650Rs is always very intuitive in his reactions. We really liked the gearbox, precise and impeccable in the grafts, and the engine which, among other things, has an exciting exhaust sound: it is gritty right from the first laps, but it is also elastic and progressive, up to 10,000 rpm. Delivery is so “electric” and constant that unfortunately there is no traction control, an absence which however penalizes beginners. We found a few too many vibrations, never annoying, on the footpegs around 4-5 thousand revs; above 6 thousand, however, the vibrations disappear, so much so that on the motorway, where you travel at around 6,500 rpm, you don’t feel them. Consumption: at the end of the test we measured 17.9 km/l.