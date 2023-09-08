Kawasaki Z900Rs SE, how is the Japanese retro naked going

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Modern Classics have become an important niche in the motorcycle sector: they are naked (i.e. motorcycles without fairings) that reflect the simple and low-frills aesthetic of the Seventies motorcycles, the one that inspires many of the specials we see on our roads. Kawasaki has been investing in this segment for years and today offers two models: the Z650Rs which we tested a few months ago, and the Z900Rs, which takes up the style of the 1972 Z1. We tested the Special Edition (Se) set-up, characterized by the yellow, black and gold, on sale for 15 thousand euros, 1,500 more than the basic version. The surcharge is justified by the high-quality components of the Se: the mono shock absorber is an Öhlins S46, with separate chambers for compression and rebound, 46 mm aluminum piston and spring preload adjustment with a practical knob; the braking system is embellished with a pair of radially mounted Brembo M4.32 brake calipers and two 300 mm diameter discs, as well as a Nissin radial master cylinder with metal braided lines.

Power and little electronics

The Z900Rs Se is equipped with a 948 cc inline four-cylinder which derives directly from that of the “edgy” modern Z900: a little maximum power is lost (111 hp), but the torque peak of 98.5 Nm is set at 1,000 rpm lower. Translated: great enjoyment on the road. Supporting the engine is the steel tube frame, also related to the modern naked. The retro DNA could not concede too much to the electronics which would “dirty” the image of the “motorcycle of the past”; therefore, this Kawasaki does not have ride by wire, but a cable accelerator, there are no engine maps and the instrumentation includes a double clock (analogue speedometer and tachometer) separated by a small display, very rich in information (there is also the indication of the gear engaged). There is traction control (adjustable on two levels and can be deactivated) and, obviously (the law requires it), ABS, but without the cornering function.

How is it going

On the Z900Rs If the riding position is comfortable: the torso is erect, the central footrests not too raised, the handlebars wide enough. The handlebar-saddle (845 mm from the ground)-footpeg triangulation makes everyone agree, high and low. The tank is quite wide between the legs and holds 17 litres; the passenger is a bit sacrificed: he doesn’t have much space on the saddle (very well padded by the way) and only has the leather strap to hold on to. The sound of the engine is a paradise for the ears of old motorcyclists: a hoarse voice, it instills a notable sensation of power and evil. The bike weighs 215 kg in running order, not a lot for a displacement of almost 1000 kg. The first few meters are needed to gain confidence, but it doesn’t take much: the four-cylinder is really very flexible and allows you to exploit the torque without using the six-speed gearbox too much, with well-spaced and precise engagement. The ideal with this bike is a round, not very aggressive ride, without sharp edges: the Z900Rs Se reciprocates with a response that is always predictable and never disjointed. If you want to push more, you need to increase the weight on the front (a little light sometimes) by moving your torso forward, bending your arms and moving your seat back: thus, the feeling with the front increases and with it also the speed in changes of direction. The four-cylinder is always surprising: its delivery is linear, but it is ready from the slightest opening of the throttle; then, between 4 thousand and 8 thousand rpm, it becomes bad, and then loses determination if you insist on the upper zone of the rev counter which, however, is not in the tastes of those who love these bikes (and also of those who care about the score on their license… ). The braking system is very powerful, especially at the front, while the rear requires a little more energy from the right foot. Finally, the suspension sector works well when the pace increases, but it also knows how to digest the frequent potholes present on our roads.