According to a Xinhua News Agency report on February 14, the Japanese government formally nominated Kazuo Ueda as the next governor of the Bank of Japan.

As the side effects of Japan’s long-term adherence to ultra-loose monetary policy are prominent, how to adjust the yield curve control policy (YCC) and even the ultra-loose monetary policy as a whole is a key challenge for the next governor of the Bank of Japan, and it is also why the international market pays so much attention to Ueda and male important reasons.

In June 2018, at the CF40-NRI 8th China-Japan Financial Roundtable Internal Seminar “Challenges to Global Economic Recovery”, Kazuo Ueda, an honorary professor at the University of Tokyo and former review member of the Bank of Japan Policy Committee, deeply analyzed Japan’s Policy mistakes in trade frictions, as well as the experience and lessons learned from the collapse of Japan’s bubble economy and financial crisis in the 1990s. Today, we review this article to provide some reference for readers to understand the policy problems of the Bank of Japan and Ueda’s academic views from a historical perspective.

Looking back at the Japanese financial crisis,Some of Ueda Kazuo’s views at the time were as follows:

1. After Japan, the United States and other countries signed the “Plaza Accord”, the yen appreciated sharply against the US dollar. In order to hedge the impact of the appreciation on the country, Japan adopted financial easing and expansionary fiscal policies. Asset prices soared and eventually the bubble burst, sending the economy into a 30-year recession.

2. The status quo of low inflation in Japan will continue for a long time. The Bank of Japan was supposed to step up financial easing to boost inflation, but had to maintain the policy status quo due to limited effective tools.

3. To alleviate the impact of crises abroad, it is of great significance to leave room for launching macroeconomic policies at home.

*This article is the keynote speech given by the author at the 8th China-Japan Financial Roundtable Internal Seminar of CF40-NRI “Challenges of Global Economic Recovery”, translated and compiled by the Secretariat of the China Finance 40 Forum. The article only represents Kazuo Ueda’s views at the time, and does not represent his current position, nor does it represent the position of CF40 or the author’s institution.

The text of Kazuo Ueda’s speech is as follows:

The trade friction with the United States in the 1980s had a great impact on the Japanese economy in the following 30 years. One of the impacts is that the Bank of Japan has been unable to get rid of zero interest rates so far. In addition, the Bank of Japan’s policies aimed at countering low growth and low inflation also had an impact on U.S. financial policy in the first half of the 2000s, but in both good and bad ways.

one,Japan’s Policy Mistakes Amid Trade Friction

From the early to mid-1980s, Japan’s current account surplus increased, and trade frictions with the United States became intense. At that time, the ratio of Japan’s current account surplus to GDP was below 4%-5%, most of which was the trade surplus with the United States. As a result, after Japan, the United States and other countries signed the “Plaza Accord” in September 1985, the yen appreciated sharply against the dollar. Under the circumstances that the United States has been demanding to expand domestic demand, Japan has implemented a strong financial loosening and expansionary fiscal policy for fear that the appreciation of the yen will have a huge negative impact on the economy. Between January 1986 and February 1987, Japan The benchmark interest rate was lowered five times in a row.

In order to cope with the appreciation of the yen brought about by the trade friction with the United States, it is reasonable to adopt expansionary policies in both financial and fiscal aspects.However, due to overdoing, the prices of assets such as real estate and stocks rose sharply and then fell sharply.At the same time, financial regulation has not played an adequate role in responding to individual financial institutions or macroprudentially, nor has it adequate grasp of what actually happened or its response following sharp falls in asset prices. Therefore, not only the transition of financial easing was delayed, but also the injection of capital into financial institutions. One of the consequences is the subsequent deflation and the decline in inflation expectations, which still affect the Japanese economy.

The Japanese policy authorities also failed to control the process of financial marketization that was being implemented at the same time.After the 1970s, the central government’s finances fell into a deficit, and the issuance of national debt became normalized. In order to be able to be digested smoothly in the market, national debt is gradually marketized. Some people also believe that there is pressure from the United States to promote financial marketization behind this. Long-term interest rates can be formed in a market-oriented manner, making it easier for private enterprises to obtain financing in the capital market than before.

But on the other hand, the separate regulatory policy of banking and securities continues to be strictly enforced. Under the pressure of diverting traditional customers to the capital market, banks have devoted energy and funds to financing in the real estate industry, which is considered to be easier to review assets. This is also considered to be one of the reasons for the bubble.

In the 1980s, on the one hand, companies continued to raise funds, and on the other hand, they invested in financial assets and real estate, which gradually pushed up the leverage ratio of the financial sector and the non-financial sector.

As the prices of these assets rose with the bubble, equity capital increased dramatically, and it appeared that leverage was falling instead. But since 1990, asset prices have fallen sharply, own capital has decreased, and leverage has also risen sharply. This phenomenon lasted until the second half of the 1990s. After that, enterprises have been restraining investment in equipment, etc., and the effect of deleveraging has appeared.

On the other hand, the financial sector was busy dealing with distressed debt, resulting in a reduction in its own capital, and leverage continued to rise as the 2002-2003 stock market decline entered its final period. In fact, from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s, the financial sector spent a long time dealing with the huge amount of bad debt. In addition, in the 10 years or so after 1997, the growth rate of bank loans was negative.

Comparing the policy interest rates of Japan and the United States after the bubble peak (1990 in Japan and 2007 in the United States), compared with the Bank of Japan, it is obvious that the Fed has cut interest rates sharply. It can be said that the United States uses Japan’s experience as a negative teaching material. In fact, during the downturn in the United States in the early 2000s, the inflation rate fell to 1%. In order to avoid deflation, the Federal Reserve implemented a strong financial easing policy until around 2004. One of the reasons is that the United States consciously avoids repeating the same Japan’s mistakes.

But this led to a long-term rise in real estate prices in the future, which led to the financial crisis. After the Lehman crisis in 2008, the Federal Reserve quickly implemented a large-scale financial easing policy. As a result, the inflation rate in the United States returned to the Fed’s target of 2% earlier, and inflation expectations were relatively stable. However, the normalization of financial policy is still some distance away. As the Fed’s financial policy normalizes, it is difficult to predict what impact it will have on the US and world economies.

two,Leaving scope for mobilizing domestic macroeconomic policies

To moderate the impact of crises abroad, it is very important to leave room for domestic macroeconomic policies. For example, from 2007 to 2009, the central banks other than Japan lowered interest rates sharply as if being pulled by the Federal Reserve. Only Japan had no room for further relaxation because the interest rate was already zero.

It cannot be denied that this led to a severe appreciation of the yen and subsequent economic stagnation. Moreover, since Japan is a foreign creditor country and has a lot of foreign exchange reserves, when a financial crisis occurs, people will buy yen as a hedge, which causes the yen to appreciate.

The risks of a crisis from Japan are twofold.Many local banks in Japan have sluggish income due to population decline, weak local economy, and lack of borrowers. In addition, the Bank of Japan has maintained a low interest rate policy for a long time, and the spread between loan interest rates and deposit interest rates has been narrowing. Therefore, there are many local banks operating The risk of being trapped at the same time.

Government debt also remains a risk. The current government bond yield does not reflect the risk premium of government debt exceeding 200% of GDP. One of the backgrounds is the low interest rate policy of the Bank of Japan and the large amount of government bond purchases under this. So, conversely, when financial easing is successful and inflation rises toward the 2% target, the speed at which it rises causes interest rates to rise sharply, coupled with a risk premium that reflects fiscal debt, and there is a risk of a financial crisis.

There are three scenarios for Japan’s financial policy in the future.

The first is that the inflation rate will rise a little bit, and the Bank of Japan will eventually have room to raise interest rates. The condition to achieve this is that the inflation trend needs to be obvious and continue to improve.

The second is that as the world economy slows down, Japan’s economy is also in recession and inflation rate is falling. In this case, the Bank of Japan will be in trouble because it has little room to implement financial policy. Theoretically, there is an option to strengthen the negative interest rate, but as mentioned earlier, because of problems such as local banks, it will be difficult to implement in practice. Although it is possible to increase the purchase of risky assets such as stocks or real estate investment trusts (REITs), this will strengthen the Bank of Japan’s control over the asset market and cause the market function to disappear. Moreover, even if such a policy is adopted in times of economic downturn, its effect on stock prices and REIT prices is limited.

The third is the most likely scenario, that is, the current low inflation will continue for a long time.At present, the core CPI inflation rate in the United States is around zero, which is still far from the target. The Bank of Japan should have strengthened financial easing to increase the inflation rate, but due to limited effective tools, in reality it has to continue to maintain the status quo of the policy. In fact, the Bank of Japan’s consistent attitude is to achieve the 2% target as soon as possible, but recently it has changed to slowly achieve the inflation target. One worry is that under this policy, when certain shocks occur to the Japanese economy, the room for policy response will be very limited.