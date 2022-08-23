At present, the century-old changes in the world and the epidemic of the century are intertwined and superimposed, and a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is further advanced. Promoting digital transformation has increasingly become an important task to adapt to changes in the world, times, and development. Only by guarding the “gate” of network security can the development of the digital economy have more possibilities. Standing at the node of the change of the times, TechWorld Technology Carnival has also reached its tenth year, witnessing the whole process of China‘s network security industry becoming bigger and stronger, and gradually becoming an important weather vane for the development of China‘s network security industry.

On August 19, the NSFOCUS TechWorld 2022 technology carnival with the theme of “Love · Devotion” was successfully held in Beijing. The conference was held online and offline simultaneously, and set up special sessions and thematic sub-forums in various industries such as finance, education, and operators, focusing on cyberspace security and technology development, digital transformation and data security, cloud operations and cloud security, etc. Bringing together senior cybersecurity industry experts, gathering forces from all sides of industry development, sharing new technologies, new situations and new explorations.

Hu Zhonghua, President of NSFOCUS, said in his speech that this year is the tenth year of the NSFOCUS Techworld Technology Carnival, and it is not easy to get together during the epidemic. From the initial internal technical seminar, it has evolved into a whole industry today, building a platform for a group of pure technical fans to share new technologies and discuss new situations. This is the original intention of planning this event. This event has become a gathering for the company not to forget old friends and meet new ones. We made the theme of this year’s conference Love. The constant pursuit of technology itself comes from sincere love.

Over the past 22 years, NSFOCUS has always adhered to the original intention of creating value for customers and empowered users through its evolving offensive and defensive capabilities. We will continue to explore and innovate to provide customers with better services and create more value for customers.





Hu Zhonghua, President of NSFOCUS

The future has come

Digital transformation promotes another leap in the energy level of the cybersecurity industry

Dr. Ye Xiaohu, Chief Technology Officer of NSFOCUS, pointed out that digital innovation requires a solid security foundation. In response to the Smart Security 3.0 concept proposed by NSFOCUS in 2021, the systematic security construction requirements of “full-scene, trustworthy, and practical” are required for green Union Technology has a deep understanding of many new scenarios, and has achieved many results in multiple security directions, and has transformed the results into capabilities through products, services and operations, and passed them on to end users to form a practical test. In the process of carrying out safety operation practice, the current trend of customer safety construction and the pain points faced are summarized. Customers need to use “visible, fully grasped, manageable, and quick” safety at critical moments. In 2022, NSFOCUS put forward the cloud-based idea on the basis of Smart Security 3.0 to build an elastic, heterogeneous, and on-demand service security capability architecture, and released its cloud-based strategy – T-ONE CLOUD.

T-ONE CLOUD integrates the strongest product and service capabilities of NSFOCUS, creatively realizes security operation solutions that support elastic and heterogeneous, and launches three new products: security operation center, magic firewall NF-SSE and mobile APP, which integrates all security capabilities The converted services are delivered to the customer’s site through cloudification. T-ONE CLOUD adopts a trusted connection and access mechanism. The research strength of the eight laboratories of NSFOCUS empowers a smart and safe brain, ensures efficient detection, and continuously improves key observation indicators. Dr. Ye Xiaohu also shared two operational examples of T-ONE CLOUD: “The Magic of Magic Firewall”, which formed a flexible and scalable efficient operation plan for an educational user; and “Lightweight Penetration Test Flying”, which completed a financial user in 5 days Penetration testing of 300+ assets responds to sudden inspections. Cloud operations recreate new security, NSFOCUS looks forward to building a security operation center with customers and partners to escort the digital transformation and business innovation of end users.





Ye Xiaohu, Chief Technology Officer of NSFOCUS

Li Xinyou, chief engineer of the State Information Center, said that in recent years, the Chinese government has gradually moved forward from “government information disclosure” to “government data openness”, and the process of opening government affairs data to the public has gradually accelerated. With the rapid development of emerging technologies, the rapid expansion of application scenarios, and the ever-changing security situation, while data has become a key variable in social development, data, as an important factor of production, also faces security challenges. Therefore, while promoting data opening and sharing, More attention should be paid to the protection of data.





Li Xinyou, chief engineer of the State Information Center

In the post-epidemic era, cloudification, artificial intelligence and data transfer have become new trends in digital transformation. How to protect these new technologies and new scenarios, and how to use new technologies to empower “Smart Security 3.0”? Liu Wenmao, Chief Innovation Officer of NSFOCUS, introduced offensive and defensive-driven cloud security, smart security brains under cloud-based strategies, and empowerment A privacy-enhancing computing platform for the safe transfer of data, and shared real cases of using these innovative practices to be close to users’ realities and solve problems.





Liu Wenmao, Chief Innovation Officer of NSFOCUS

With the mass adoption of cloud infrastructure, China‘s public cloud and industry cloud markets are developing rapidly. The IT environment after the enterprise goes to the cloud has become a hybrid cloud and multi-cloud architecture. The network exposure surface is gradually increasing, and the security management difficulty is also increasing. In this context, cloud security has become one of the most concerned focuses of all walks of life. . Wang Junmin, research director of IDC Consulting Co., Ltd., shared the cloud security market scale and development expectations, the commonality and differences of Chinese and foreign cloud security markets, and hot technologies in China‘s cloud security market. Building a cloud security system provides a reference from a third-party perspective.





Wang Junmin, Research Director of IDC Consulting Co., Ltd.

With the rapid iteration of network technology, in the context of increasingly complex international relations and geopolitical struggles, cyberspace has become a fierce confrontation field in the game of great powers. Fan Dunqiu, general manager of the Competence Center of NSFOCUS, interprets the situation and technical characteristics of national cyber warfare from the perspective of offense and defense, and considers how security vendors can better serve the modernization of cyber security for the country and enterprises in combination with the requirements of the systematized construction of cyber security in major countries. At the same time, he also shared the “2021 Attack Technology Development Trend Annual Report”, which provides an effective reference for the industry and related practitioners to understand the development of cutting-edge attack technology and build targeted protection measures in advance.





Fan Dunqiu, General Manager of Competence Center of NSFOCUS

In the era of “strong supervision” of data security, how should enterprises respond to the challenges of data security compliance and strengthen data security assurance capabilities? Chen Tian, ​​director of the Data Security Division of the Security Research Institute of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, pointed out that resource investment, business development, cooperation Finding a balance between the three aspects is the key. She said that the “Data Security Compliance System Construction Plan” provides the method and path for building a comprehensive, top-down, unified and coordinated data security compliance system, aiming at the core problems of enterprises and helping enterprises to improve their data security risk prevention capabilities. Target.





Chen Tian, ​​Director of the Data Security Division of the Security Research Institute of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology

The main forum of this conference was chaired by Li Shaopeng, founder and general manager of Sushi Consulting.





Li Shaopeng, founder and general manager of Sushi Consulting

Since the beginning of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, the development of the digital economy has entered the “fast lane”. As the cornerstone of industrial digitization and digital industrialization, data security has become the key content of national top-level planning and construction of various industries.

At the meeting, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and NSFOCUS jointly established the “Data Security Joint Laboratory”, with a view to promoting data security research, technical research and achievement transformation, cultivating the data security industry ecology, and promoting the innovation and development of data security. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in the research of key data security technologies, the formulation of data security solutions and products, and the formulation of data security standards, so as to promote industry-university-research collaboration and achievement innovation, and cultivate practical talents to meet future needs.





Wei Wei, deputy director of the Security Research Institute of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (left in the picture)

Ye Xiaohu, Chief Technology Officer of NSFOCUS (right)

Industry leaders, gather together

Share the latest trends in innovation and practice

This conference has set up a number of sub-forums, where representatives from politics, industry, academia, research, and users gathered together, from national security authorities, industry security experts, and leaders of well-known universities’ cyberspace security colleges to discuss digital He delivered wonderful speeches on hot topics such as transformation and data security, technological innovation, and collaborative innovation practice of industry, university and research.

“Innovative School” Data Security Governance and Protection Forum

Data is the most active factor of production in the digital economy era. Under the current network situation, strengthening data security governance is crucial to the healthy development of the digital economy. The “Innovative School” Data Security Governance and Protection Forum invited industry leaders, experts and scholars, and representatives from various parties to gather together to discuss the innovative development path of data security, and to offer suggestions for promoting the high-quality development of the digital economy.

Gong Zhi, Vice President of NSFOCUS, delivered a speech at the opening of the forum. Lin Xingchen, senior engineer of the National Internet Emergency Center, Zhang Chenggang, director of the General Technology Department of the State Power Investment Corporation Science and Technology Research Institute, Dr. Jiang Weiqiang, a network security expert of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd., Zhou Guoqiang, chief engineer of the Information Institute of the Planning and Research Institute of the Ministry of Transport, Green Liu Hongli, head of the solution center of Union Technology Group, and other guests attended and brought wonderful topics to share.





“Practical School” Financial Digital Transformation Forum

With the rapid development of a new generation of information technology, new financial formats, new applications and new models represented by mobile finance, Internet finance, and smart finance are booming. With the theme of “Information Security Escorts the Digital Transformation of Finance”, the “Practical School” Financial Digital Transformation Forum brings together industry leaders and industry leaders to discuss topics from cyberspace security and technological development, data security, security operations and password security, etc. Starting from the perspective, we will discuss the ideas and methods of financial institutions’ security risk response in the context of digital transformation.

Pan Runhong, deputy general manager of China Financial Electronics Group Co., Ltd., and Li Chen, vice president of NSFOCUS, delivered speeches for the forum. The forum was chaired by Wang Huaiyan, Director of the Office of the China International Finance Exhibition Organizing Committee, Chen Defeng, Head of the Security Architecture Management Office of the Financial Technology Department of China Construction Bank Co., Ltd., Wei Wei, Senior Manager of the Security Planning Center of the Information Technology Department of China Minsheng Bank Co., Ltd., Huaxia Jiang Bin, Deputy Manager of the Technology Security and Risk Management Office of the Information Technology Department of the Bank Co., Ltd., Wang Guizhi, Security Director of ICBC Technology Co., Ltd., Wang Tianhao, Senior Password Security Expert of the National Financial Technology Evaluation Center (Bank Card Testing Center), and NSFOCUS Data Security Architect Chen Huaiyuan, Tongxin Software Technology Co., Ltd. product market expert Zhang Peng and other guests attended and gave wonderful keynote speeches.













“Academic” Industry-University-Research Innovation Integration Forum

The “academic” industry-university-research innovation integration forum aims to promote the development of cybersecurity education, technology, and industry integration, and invited leaders of education industry authorities, leaders of well-known institutions, experts and scholars, and cybersecurity practitioners to discuss industry-university-research issues. Innovate and integrate development, explore feasible solutions for the innovation and integration of industry, academia and research in the digital age, share the practice of training cybersecurity talents in the digital age, and offer suggestions on how to solve the cybersecurity talent gap in the industry and better support the country’s digital transformation and development.

Feng Huamin, Secretary-General of the Cyberspace Security Professional Teaching Steering Committee of the Ministry of Education, delivered a speech through a video, and Cao Jia, Vice President of NSFOCUS, attended and delivered a speech. Jiang Yanling, Secretary of the Party Committee of the School of Cyberspace Security, Beihang University, Ma Juncai, Director of the National Microbial Science Data Center, Zou Deqing, Executive Deputy Dean of the School of Cyberspace Security, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Sun Yanbin, Director of the Institute of Cybersecurity, School of Cybersecurity, Guangzhou University, Green Li Yongsong, General Manager of the Science, Education, Culture and Health Division of Mengmeng Science and Technology, and Liu Wenmao, Chief Innovation Officer, brought wonderful topics to the participants from their respective fields.









Every year a feast, every year is renewed. The conference also opened thematic areas such as the visual display of innovative technologies, the cultural and creative market, and the NSFOCUS bookcase. Here, new and old friends get together because of “love” and roam the sea of ​​technology stars.





Ten years of walking together, growing together

Live up to every love for technology

Ten years of peers, growing together. Over the past ten years, the “circle of friends” of TechWorld Technology Carnival has become wider and wider, and many top celebrities in the cybersecurity industry have been invited to share their technical thoughts, discuss cutting-edge trends, and discuss industry development. The conference is not only a carnival for technology enthusiasts, but also an important platform to witness the development of China‘s cybersecurity industry.

Overcoming thorns and thorns, ten years start again. Only by perseverance in professionalism can we witness the legend; only by perseverance can we achieve the future. Standing at the new starting point of ten years, NSFOCUS is willing to continue to join hands with more partners to drive industrial upgrading with technological innovation and lay a solid foundation for digital development.



