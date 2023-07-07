Keep your home cool: These tricks keep it cold

A house in Berlin with sun protection. picture alliance / Wolfram Steinberg | Wolfram Steinberg

Summer isn’t over yet. It will be very warm again this weekend.

The best way to prevent heat is to shade your windows from the outside with blinds or shutters.

Those who cannot or are not allowed to carry out such installations should rely on heat protection films.

The first heat waves of summer are behind us. This weekend it should be warm again in many parts of Germany. This can be a sweaty affair, especially for loft dwellers trying to keep their apartment cool.

In most cases, the main reason for this is poor or even missing insulation of the building or attic – and above all unprotected windows through which the sun burns for hours. The Stiftung Warentest calculates that the summer sun hitting a two square meter window area has a similar effect on the interior as a 1500 watt fan heater.

It is quite clear that there is an urgent need for action for you as residents. But how can you keep the apartment cool when temperatures are constantly high?

In addition to the usually rather complex and expensive insulation of a building, the most effective measures are window shutters, external blinds, (front-mounted) roller shutters or awnings: closed or lowered during the day, they can keep out a large part of the solar radiation. The positive effect can be proven when you touch the window pane in the evening and find that it has remained pleasantly cool.

The problem for many of you, however, is that as a tenant you are not allowed to make any so-called structural changes to the property. In plain English this means: drilling holes in the walls or rather complex installations such as window shutters may not be carried out or commissioned by you without further ado. In any case, it is advisable to discuss the heat problem with your landlord. Maybe he is even open to a sensible measure that affects heat protection, for example modern heat-insulating glazing. The decisive factor here is the so-called total energy transmission of the glazing, the so-called G value.

Heat protection films as an alternative to roller blinds

If such projects cannot be managed with your landlord, you have to get creative. A neighbor of mine, for example, places his parasol directly in front of his glazed balcony door. This prevents direct sunlight at midday and during the afternoon hours. But there is also an alternative to roller shutters and the like for windows directly on the facade (which you should also clarify with your landlord). These are window protection films that are stuck onto the windows from the inside or outside. They are often briefly referred to as “mirror foils”, precisely because they reflect outwards and thus reflect the sun’s rays and with them the heat. The structure of the foils makes this effect possible. They are made up of several metal-coated layers and are therefore comparable to the rescue blankets known from first-aid kits.

The basic rule here is that you should attach the film to the outside for effective heat protection. Peter Kafke from the energy advice team at the consumer advice center points this out in an interview with Business Insider: “It’s about minimizing solar radiation and not letting the heat into the rooms in the first place,” he says. The aim of all measures should be to let the rooms have a lot of light and at the same time to keep the heat out as much as possible. This is not always easy, because you should also consider that foils generally make the rooms darker. Kafke advises that a white cloth outside the window can also prove to be a quick solution in the event of an imminent heat wave. He tried it himself and found it good.

Model calculations by Stiftung Warentest show that sun protection films can basically be a sensible investment to keep your home cool: the testers write that they can reduce heat hours above 26 degrees by up to 76 percent. All of the slides analyzed in the recently conducted test received the grade “good” or “satisfactory”. You can either install the products yourself or have them installed by trained specialists, which of course can quickly cost money. The good news is that many are adhesive-free and can withstand heavy rain with ease.

Textile foils keep the apartment cool

If you have a skylight through which you don’t necessarily have to look out, you can also use opaque, textile fabrics with a reflective coating. They perform a similar service to the films and are inexpensive for all possible standard window sizes, such as those offered by manufacturers such as Roto or Velux. However, such products with a mirror effect are not a panacea, say the experts at Stiftung Warentest. They simply cannot compensate for large, shadowless windows facing south or poor insulation. If you want to have permanently less than 26 degrees in such rooms with a so-called “very high heat load”, you have to convert, for example insulate the roof. Or resort to air conditioners, which, however, inflate the electricity bill.

Those for you as private individuals can be roughly divided into two categories: monoblock and split devices. Generally speaking, the former are cheap and inefficient and the latter tend to be expensive but with much better efficiency. The disadvantage of the split devices is that they must be installed by experts. In addition, you should definitely clarify with your landlord beforehand whether he agrees to the attachment. Since the devices consist of an outdoor unit and at least one indoor unit, drilling through the house wall and other rather complex steps are necessary. However, once installed, the devices are able to keep the room temperature cool without absurdly high energy consumption.

Before air conditioners became affordable for private households, fans were the first choice to make working at temperatures above 30 degrees still bearable. You can’t cool down, but the air movement creates a feeling of cooling on the skin. Advantage of the devices: They are very cheap, light and can be carried from one room to another without any problems. They can be roughly divided into the categories table and standing (with propeller) and tower devices.

Plan for heat protection when building the apartment

The best way to avoid heat indoors is, of course, not to let it develop in the first place. So if you plan to build a house, pay attention to maximum sun protection. It is possible, for example, through generous roof overhangs, but also in a biological way by means of shading by trees or green facades or roofs. This is indicated, among other things, by the energy advice of the consumer advice center. For example, climbing plants can shade walls on mounted climbing aids. They significantly reduce the heating up of the building and improve the microclimate in the house, among other things by binding fine dust.

If you have your own house, you usually do not need a building permit for the roof and facade greening. On it refers the consumer center. To be on the safe side, you should ask the responsible building authority before the start of the project whether a regulation from the municipality might apply. In the case of new buildings, some municipalities now even prescribe green roofs.

A similarly present topic is of course the already mentioned insulation. The thicker and better the insulating material, the better the protection against heat and heat, says Stefan Materne, energy expert at the consumer advice center.

Depending on how energy-efficient the house is after renovation, the state will cover a not inconsiderable part of the costs from July 2021. The non-profit consumer portal Finanztip draws attention to this aspect. If you finance the conversion yourself, you can apply for a subsidy from the state development bank KFW. If you want to finance everything externally, the institution also offers low-interest loans and also gives you a subsidy to pay off the loan.

Ventilation as the cheapest and simplest option

It doesn’t matter whether you have your own house or a rented apartment: Last but not least, think about proper ventilation! A rule of thumb here is: Only open the window when it is cooler outside than inside, i.e. in summer usually in the morning hours and later in the evening. If you have windows or doors that point in different directions, you should treat yourself to a draft as often as possible, in which the air is chased right through the apartment. However, it is then important not to forget to close the windows again as soon as the temperature rises. Experts also advise not to air the room for too short a time: preferably as long as the temperature outside is cooler than in the apartment. In the best case, the whole night.

