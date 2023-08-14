Home » Keno numbers today, on Sunday: All winning keno numbers of the draw on 08/13/2023
Keno numbers today, on Sunday: All winning keno numbers of the draw on 08/13/2023

Keno numbers today, on Sunday: All winning keno numbers of the draw on 08/13/2023

The keno numbers from 08/13/2023 are here. Also this Sunday the random calculator has selected 20 numbers. Were your keno numbers in Type 10? Then you are now a millionaire! The current winning numbers from August 13, 2023 and much more information can now be found here on news.de.

The ones now published Kenowinning numbers for Sunday, August 13, 2023 can be found below on this page. Every night just after 7:00 p.m., keno players will know if their numbers hit this time. The keno main prize with 1 million euros, which can be won, is comparatively small, but the game interval of keno is daily. The chances of winning are also distributed differently. What makes keno so entertaining is the different ways it can be played. Winning numbers for keno and plus5, as well as everything else you need to know about keno, you can always read right here on this page.

Keno on Sunday: The keno numbers of the current draw on 08/13/2023

Keno: 3 – 9 – 16 – 19 – 22 – 25 – 28 – 32 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 47 – 48 – 50 – 54 – 56 – 62 – 64 – 65 – 70

plus 5: 4 5 1 7 7

An overview of the draws in Keno for the last 6 days can be found here:

The rules and keno types for Sunday keno

Keno is a very special number lottery. Every day there are prizes of up to 1 million euros per betting field – because that is the maximum prize. With your bet, you also determine the possible amount of your winnings.

There are 5 betting fields on a Keno ticket. First, you can decide separately for each betting field which Keno type you want to play. In keno type 10 you can tick 10 numbers from the 70 given, in keno type 9 you can tick 9 numbers accordingly, 8 numbers in keno type 8 etc. You can also choose your stake of 1, 2, 5 or 10 euros out of. Of course, the higher the stake, the higher the potential winnings. In keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, there is up to 1 million euros in it every day. Every night, the Keno random number generator selects 20 winning Keno numbers for you to match with your numbers.

When is the Keno draw on Sunday 13th August 2023?

Keno draws are held every day of the week, including weekends. The drawing of the winning keno numbers always begins shortly after the acceptance deadline at 7:10 p.m. at the headquarters of Lotto Hesse in Wiesbaden. On Keno.de you have the opportunity to follow the drawing of the 20 numbers with a time delay of about 60 seconds, i.e. almost live. The drawing video is cut and composed automatically and starts shortly after the start. What is special about Keno is that a worldwide unique random number generator is used as the drawing device, which is strictly separated from any external data connections. You can always read the winning numbers for keno and plus 5 right after the drawing at around 7:15 p.m. here on news.de.

What can you win at Keno plus 5?

plus 5 is a bonus lottery and is always played in conjunction with keno. If you have a ticket you can play plus 5 with the 5 digit number printed on it if you wish. Simply set a number online or let chance decide. With a bit of luck there is a prize of 5,000 euros.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++

