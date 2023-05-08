Keno numbers today, on Sunday: Keno draw live! These are the current winning numbers

The Sunday drawing in keno has ended. The winning keno and bonus lottery numbers plus 5 are set. You can become a millionaire again today with Keno Type 10. We have all the information about the draw, how you can take part and the current winning numbers in Keno on May 7th, 2023 for you directly on news.de.

The centuries-old game variant Keno started a new round today like every other day of the week and all participants are looking forward to big prizes. The now published kenowinning numbers for Sunday, May 7th, 2023 can be found below on this page. In keno type 10, a lucky winner can expect a 7-digit sum: there is a comparatively small 1 million euros to be won, but keno is played daily. A win in the various Keno types is also more tangible here. You can determine the bet amount and how many numbers you want to tick (the so-called Keno type). This makes Keno a very varied form of lottery. All published figures can be found here on this page every day.

Keno on Sunday: The keno numbers of the current draw on May 7th, 2023

Keno: 2 – 5 – 6 – 13 – 16 – 19 – 30 – 31 – 32 – 36 – 40 – 41 – 46 – 49 – 52 – 54 – 59 – 60 – 63 – 70

plus 5: 6 9 4 7 5

Here is information about the Keno draws for the last 6 days:

Number Lottery Keno: These are the rules for the draws

The number lottery Keno comes up with some special features. The game principle here is 10 out of 20 out of 70. It sounds complicated at first, but it’s not. We explain how to do it.

You can choose the keno type and the stake per betting field, on a betting slip 5 in number. Basically, the higher the keno type and stake, the greater the potential winnings. Then you can mark your lucky numbers for each betting field with a total of 70 numbers according to your keno type: 10 numbers for keno type 10, 9 numbers for keno type 9 etc. Every evening a clever calculating machine then randomly calculates 20 winning keno numbers . If you have matches, you win the amount corresponding to the class. In the highest Keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, a maximum of 1,000,000 euros can be achieved.

Dates for drawing the keno numbers from May 07, 2023

Keno draws are held every day of the week, including weekends. The drawing of the winning keno numbers always begins shortly after the acceptance deadline at 7:10 p.m. at the headquarters of Lotto Hesse in Wiesbaden. On Keno.de you have the opportunity to follow the drawing of the 20 numbers with a time delay of about 60 seconds, i.e. almost live. The drawing video is cut and composed automatically and starts shortly after the start. The special thing about keno is that a worldwide unique random number generator is used as the drawing device, which is strictly separated from any external data connections. You can always read the winning numbers for keno and plus 5 right after the drawing at around 7:15 p.m. here on news.de.

What can you win at Keno plus 5?

plus 5 is a bonus lottery and is always played in conjunction with keno. If you have a ticket you can play plus 5 with the 5 digit number printed on it if you wish. Simply set a number online or let chance decide. With a bit of luck there is a prize of 5,000 euros.

