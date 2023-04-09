The Sunday drawing in keno has ended. The winning keno and bonus lottery numbers plus 5 are set. You can become a millionaire again today with Keno Type 10. You can find the winning numbers for Sunday, April 09, 2023 and more information about this game type here.

The daily Keno-Drawing around 7:10 p.m. makes all keno players dream of winning millions. There they are – the keno-winning numbers for this Sunday (04/09/2023). The keno main prize with 1 million euros that can be won seems comparatively small, but on the other hand keno is played daily. You also have a better chance of making a profit. In keno, you can create your own game mode on the ticket depending on the keno type and stake. You can find out the current Keno numbers and lots of other information about the rules, costs and chances here on news.de every day.

The current keno numbers for the draw in the keno lottery on Sunday, April 9th, 2023

Keno: 9 – 21 – 25 – 29 – 36 – 37 – 38 – 41 – 42 – 43 – 44 – 45 – 46 – 47 – 49 – 55 – 56 – 61 – 63 – 68

plus 5: 0 0 4 8 7

The Keno winning numbers of the last 6 days can be found in our overview:

Current rules in keno with daily draws

The number lottery Keno comes up with some special features. The game principle here is 10 out of 20 out of 70. It sounds complicated at first, but it’s not. We explain how to do it.

You can choose the keno type and the stake per betting field, on a betting slip 5 in number. Basically, the higher the keno type and stake, the greater the potential winnings. Then you can mark your lucky numbers for each betting field with a total of 70 numbers according to your keno type: 10 numbers for keno type 10, 9 numbers for keno type 9 etc. Every evening a clever calculating machine then randomly calculates 20 winning keno numbers . If you have matches, you win the amount corresponding to the class. In the highest Keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, a maximum of 1,000,000 euros can be achieved.

Keno Draw Live Today: When are the Keno Draws?

Every day of the week, 20 winning numbers are drawn in the Keno lottery variant. That means you have a chance to win €1 million 7 days a week, even on the weekends. The draws always take place around 7:10 p.m. and all participants can follow them “almost live”. This means that the winning numbers appear on Keno.de during the current draw with a time lag of just a few seconds via an automatically generated video. The draw is carried out by a specially programmed and strictly secured random number generator in the lottery headquarters in Hesse (Wiesbaden). Immediately after the end of the draw at around 7:15 p.m. you will find all keno numbers and of course the numbers of the additional draw plus 5 here on news.de. The odds are calculated and published the following working day by around 09:00.

This is how the Keno bonus lottery plus 5 works

The so-called additional lottery form plus 5 can only be played in connection with keno. This involves the lottery ticket number, which you can always find at the bottom left of your lottery ticket and which you can use to decide whether you want to play in addition to the normal system plus 5. This gives you the chance to win an additional €5,000.

