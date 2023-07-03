Keno numbers today, on Sunday: Keno live – The winning numbers for up to 1 million euros

Is there a grand prize winner this time? Again, 20 completely random winning keno numbers were selected. As always, your numbers in Keno type 10 give you the chance to win €1 million. You can read all the information about the draw, how you can take part and the current winning numbers in Keno on July 2nd, 2023 in our overview.

Do you already compare your numbers? The new Kenoround can, with a bit of luck, give you a large amount of money again. Here we have the keno for youwinning numbers from Sunday, July 2nd, 2023. Compared to other Lottovariants, Keno is about a comparatively low maximum amount of 1 million euros, it is played daily. The prospects of winning are also far more promising. In keno, you can create your own game mode on the ticket depending on the keno type and stake. You can always read the current Keno numbers and much more information about the rules, costs and chances right here on this page.

The current keno numbers for the draw in the keno lottery on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023

Keno: 3 – 5 – 7 – 15 – 18 – 20 – 24 – 26 – 35 – 36 – 37 – 40 – 42 – 43 – 46 – 49 – 60 – 62 – 66 – 67

plus 5: 1 7 3 2 3

Here is information about the Keno draws for the last 6 days:

Keno Game Rules: What Are Keno Numbers?

The number lottery Keno comes up with some special features. The game principle here is 10 out of 20 out of 70. It sounds complicated at first, but it’s not. We explain how to do it.

You can choose the keno type and the stake per betting field, on a betting slip 5 in number. Basically, the higher the keno type and stake, the greater the potential winnings. Then you can mark your lucky numbers for each betting field with a total of 70 numbers according to your keno type: 10 numbers for keno type 10, 9 numbers for keno type 9, etc. Every evening, a clever calculating machine then randomly calculates 20 winning keno numbers . If you have matches, you win the amount corresponding to the class. In the highest Keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, a maximum of 1,000,000 euros can be achieved.

Dates for drawing the keno numbers from Sunday, July 02, 2023

In keno, there is no mechanical drawing machine that selects the familiar lottery balls. Rather, keno is digital. The special feature: the calculating machine, which was specially made for the keno draws and is probably unique worldwide, uses a sophisticated algorithm to randomly select the 20 winning numbers for each draw. It is also completely isolated from external data connections so that everything always works properly. Keno draws are held daily, and weekends and public holidays are no exception. Every day at 7:10 p.m. the random number generator starts in the lottery headquarters in Hesse, and anyone interested can follow the drawing of the winning numbers live on Keno.de in the automated video. At 7:15 p.m. you will then find out the numbers drawn here on news.de and in the morning of the next working day the winning odds for the drawing will follow.

Keno Bonus Lottery: That’s what the game plus 5 is all about

plus 5 is a bonus lottery and is always played in conjunction with keno. If you have a ticket you can play plus 5 with the 5 digit number printed on it if you wish. Simply set a number online or let chance decide. With a bit of luck there is a prize of 5,000 euros.

