Keno numbers today, on Sunday: Keno live – The winning numbers for up to 1 million euros

New day New luck. The keno draw on Sunday, May 28, 2023 has ended. The winning numbers are set. The game type promises a lot of winnings every day, even up to 1,000,000 euros. All information about the draw, how you can take part and the current winning numbers in Keno on May 28, 2023 we have for you in our overview.

Im Keno one can hope for the big hit day after day. Every evening from 7:10 p.m. the keno tipsters compare their numbers and hope for a win. What are the kenowinning numbers from Sunday, May 28th, 2023? Now they are published and we have them for you in our overview. In other lotto variants, like the well-known one Lotto 6aus49 or Eurojackpot there are certainly higher winnings to be won. In keno you can win a maximum of 1 million euros in type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, but on a daily basis. The chances of winning are also far more promising. In keno, you can create your own game mode on the ticket depending on the keno type and stake. You can read all published figures here on this page immediately after publication.

Keno up-to-date on Sunday: The keno numbers on 05/28/2023

Keno: 6 – 9 – 14 – 24 – 32 – 36 – 37 – 39 – 41 – 43 – 45 – 48 – 50 – 56 – 57 – 60 – 61 – 62 – 64 – 65

plus 5: 6 0 7 7 0

Here is information about the past 6 Keno draws:

Keno: You have to keep this in mind when betting

Keno is a very varied game system. 10 out of 20 out of 70 is the motto here. Sounds confusing at first, but is quickly explained:

Your betting slip has 5 betting fields. Each betting field consists of 70 numbers. You first decide on a stake (1, 2, 5 and 10 euros are possible) and a Keno type. In keno type 10 you can mark 10 numbers, 9 in keno type 9, etc. The random calculator then selects 20 winning keno numbers every day at the LOTTO Hessen headquarters, which in the best case scenario contain your lucky numbers. The more money you bet and the higher the keno type you choose, the more you can win: in the best case, this is 1,000,000 euros in keno type 10 with a bet of 10 euros.

Keno numbers drawn and broadcast on May 28, 2023

Keno draws are held every day of the week, including weekends. The drawing of the winning keno numbers always begins shortly after the closing date at 7:10 p.m. at the Lotto Hessen headquarters in Wiesbaden. On Keno.de you have the opportunity to follow the drawing of the 20 numbers with a time delay of about 60 seconds, i.e. almost live. The drawing video is cut and composed automatically and starts shortly after the start. The special thing about keno is that a worldwide unique random number generator is used as the drawing device, which is strictly separated from any external data connections. You can always read the winning numbers for keno and plus 5 right after the drawing at around 7:15 p.m. here on news.de.

How did keno form of the lottery come about?

Keno has a long and rich history. According to tradition, it was invented in China about 2000 years ago. At that time it was still played with 120 different symbols, which were “picked out” by white doves. Only in the 19th century did keno find its way to the western world, to America, where the symbols were reduced and replaced by numbers. Since then, the game system has enjoyed great popularity on all continents in different variants.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++

