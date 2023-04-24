Keno numbers today, on Sunday: The winning numbers of the current keno draw at a glance

The lucky numbers in Keno from 04/23/2023 are here. Also this Sunday the random number generator selected 20 numbers. Did your lucky numbers hit? Then look forward to the Keno million now! All information about the draw, how you can take part and the current winning numbers in Keno on April 23, 2023 can now be read here on news.de.

7:10 p.m Keno-Time! Every evening the drawing of the 20 random numbers in keno takes place. What are the kenowinning numbers from Sunday, April 23, 2023? Now they are published and we have them for you in our overview. In keno type 10, a lucky winner can expect a 7-digit sum: there is a comparatively small 1 million euros to be won, but every day. The chances of winning are also more promising here. In keno, you can create your own game mode on the ticket depending on the keno type and stake. You can read numbers, facts and how you can participate in Keno right after publication here on this page.

The keno numbers for the draw in the keno lottery on Sunday, April 23, 2023

Keno: 3 – 4 – 6 – 8 – 13 – 17 – 27 – 28 – 29 – 32 – 42 – 45 – 47 – 48 – 51 – 53 – 55 – 56 – 58 – 60

plus 5: 0 0 4 9 2

Current rules in keno with daily draws

Keno is a very special number lottery. Every day there are prizes of up to 1 million euros per betting field – because that is the maximum prize. With your bet, you also determine the possible amount of your winnings.

There are 5 betting fields on a Keno ticket. First, you can decide separately for each betting field which Keno type you want to play. In keno type 10 you can tick 10 numbers from the 70 given, in keno type 9 you can tick 9 numbers accordingly, 8 numbers in keno type 8 etc. You can also choose your stake of 1, 2, 5 or 10 euros out of. Of course, the higher the stake, the higher the potential winnings. In keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, there is up to 1 million euros in it every day. Every night, the Keno random number generator selects 20 winning Keno numbers for you to match with your numbers.

Dates for drawing the keno numbers from April 23, 2023

In keno, there is no mechanical drawing machine that selects the familiar lottery balls. Rather, keno is digital. The special feature: the calculating machine, which was specially made for the keno draws and is probably unique worldwide, uses a sophisticated algorithm to randomly select the 20 winning numbers for each draw. It is also completely isolated from external data connections so that everything always works properly. Keno draws are held daily, and weekends and public holidays are no exception. Every day at 7:10 p.m. the random number generator starts in the lottery headquarters in Hesse, and anyone interested can follow the drawing of the winning numbers live on Keno.de in the automated video. At 7:15 p.m. you will then find out the numbers drawn here on news.de and in the morning of the next working day the winning odds for the drawing will follow.

What is the deadline for Keno numbers on April 23, 2023?

Since the drawing of the keno numbers in the Hessian lottery headquarters always takes place at 7:10 p.m., there are times around 6:30 p.m. for the submission depending on the federal state. In the overview you will find the last acceptance time for your region.

7:00 p.m. – Baden-Württemberg

7:00 p.m. – Bavaria

6:45 p.m. – Berlin

6:40 p.m. – Brandenburg

6:45 p.m. – Bremen

7:05 p.m. – Hamburg

7:00 p.m. – Hesse

6:45 p.m. – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

6:00 p.m. – Lower Saxony

18:29 – North Rhine-Westphalia

6:45 p.m. – Rhineland-Palatinate

6:45 p.m. – Saarland

6:50 p.m. – Saxony

6:45 p.m. – Saxony-Anhalt

6:45 p.m. – Schleswig-Holstein

7:00 p.m. – Thuringia

