Keno numbers today, on Sunday: The winning numbers of the current keno draw at a glance

The winning numbers for the Keno number lottery can reach up to millions in winnings for you every day. Now the new numbers of the Sunday draw (05/21/2023) are fixed. Can you take something with you this time? All information about the draw, how you can take part and the current winning numbers in Keno on May 21, 2023 can be found directly on news.de.

Im Keno one can hope for the big hit day after day. Every evening from 7:10 p.m. the keno tipsters compare their numbers and hope for a win. Here we have the keno for youwinning numbers from Sunday, May 21, 2023. Keno has a maximum 7-digit amount of money ready. In the other variants, e.g. Lotto 6aus49 is up to 45 million euros, in the Eurojackpot even up to 120 million euros. In keno type 10 with a bet of 10 euros, “only” 1 million can be cleared, but you have this chance every day. You also have a better chance of winning money. The many game variants by stake and Keno types make Keno so varied. You can always find out the current winning numbers and further information on the Keno game, such as the rules of the game and chances of winning, right here on this page.

The keno numbers in the keno lottery on Sunday, May 21, 2023

Keno: 3 – 4 – 7 – 14 – 15 – 17 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 24 – 38 – 39 – 48 – 51 – 52 – 53 – 63 – 64 – 67 – 70

plus 5: 4 1 9 8 3

Keno: You have to keep this in mind when betting

The number lottery Keno comes up with some special features. The game principle here is 10 out of 20 out of 70. It sounds complicated at first, but it’s not. We explain how to do it.

You can choose the keno type and the stake per betting field, on a betting slip 5 in number. Basically, the higher the keno type and stake, the greater the potential winnings. Then you can mark your lucky numbers for each betting field with a total of 70 numbers according to your keno type: 10 numbers for keno type 10, 9 numbers for keno type 9, etc. Every evening, a clever calculating machine then randomly calculates 20 winning keno numbers . If you have matches, you win the amount corresponding to the class. In the highest Keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, a maximum of 1,000,000 euros can be achieved.

When is the Keno draw on Sunday 21st May 2023 and where will it be broadcast?

Every day of the week, 20 winning numbers are drawn in the Keno lottery variant. That means you have the chance to win €1 million 7 days a week, even on the weekends. The draws always take place around 7:10 p.m. and all participants can follow them “almost live”. This means that the winning numbers appear on Keno.de during the current draw with a time lag of just a few seconds via an automatically generated video. The draw is carried out by a specially programmed and strictly secured random number generator in the lottery headquarters in Hesse (Wiesbaden). Immediately after the end of the draw at around 7:15 p.m. you will find all keno numbers and of course the numbers of the additional draw plus 5 here on news.de. The odds are calculated and published the following working day by around 09:00.

Keno Bonus Lottery: That’s what the game plus 5 is all about

plus 5 is a bonus lottery and is always played in conjunction with keno. If you have a ticket you can play plus 5 with the 5 digit number printed on it if you wish. Simply set a number online or let chance decide. With a bit of luck there is a prize of 5,000 euros.

