Keno numbers today, on Sunday: The winning numbers of the current keno draw at a glance

Which lucky numbers were necessary this time? The keno winning numbers for 07/16/2023 were calculated by the random number generator on Sunday evening and are now available. Check right here to see if your numbers were there this time. You can read directly in our overview whether your winning numbers were included on July 16, 2023 and lots of other information.

There they are – the Keno–winning numbers for this Sunday (07/16/2023). The daily keno draw around 7:10 p.m. makes all keno players dream of winning millions. Keno has a maximum 7-digit amount of money ready. In the other variants, e.g. Lotto 6aus49 is up to 45 million euros, in the Eurojackpot even up to 120 million euros. In keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, “only” 1 million can be won, but the possibility still exists every day. The chances of winning are also more promising here. What makes keno so unique is the different ways it can be played. You can always read the current winning numbers and further information about Keno, such as the rules of the game and chances of winning, directly here on news.de.

Keno on Sunday: The keno numbers of the draw on 07/16/2023

Keno: 2 – 5 – 7 – 10 – 11 – 16 – 25 – 28 – 29 – 34 – 36 – 38 – 39 – 46 – 51 – 58 – 59 – 63 – 64 – 65

plus 5: 2 3 6 9 0

Here is information about the Keno draws for the last 6 days:

Keno Game Rules: What Are Keno Numbers?

Keno is a very varied game system. 10 out of 20 out of 70 is the motto here. Sounds confusing at first, but is quickly explained:

Your betting slip has 5 betting fields. Each betting field consists of 70 numbers. You first decide on a stake (1, 2, 5 and 10 euros are possible) and a Keno type. In keno type 10 you can tick 10 numbers, 9 in keno type 9, etc. The random calculator then selects 20 winning keno numbers at the LOTTO Hessen headquarters each day, which ideally contain your lucky numbers. The more money you bet and the higher the keno type you choose, the more you can win: in the best case, that’s 1,000,000 euros in keno type 10 with a bet of 10 euros.

When will the Keno numbers be drawn on Sunday, July 16, 2023?

Every day of the week, 20 winning numbers are drawn in the Keno lottery variant. That means you have the chance to win €1 million 7 days a week, even on the weekends. The draws always take place around 7:10 p.m. and all participants can follow them “almost live”. This means that the winning numbers appear on Keno.de during the current draw with a time lag of just a few seconds via an automatically generated video. The draw is carried out by a specially programmed and strictly secured random number generator in the lottery headquarters in Hesse (Wiesbaden). Immediately after the end of the draw at around 7:15 p.m. you will find all keno numbers and of course the numbers of the additional draw plus 5 here on news.de. The odds are calculated and published the following working day by around 09:00.

Keno on 07/16/2023: When is the acceptance deadline for the Sunday draw?

Keep in mind that submitting keno picks can take some time. For your federal state you will find the time of the acceptance deadline in the following overview.

7:00 p.m. – Baden-Württemberg 7:00 p.m. – Bavaria 6:45 p.m. – Berlin 6:40 p.m. – Brandenburg 6:45 p.m. – Bremen 7:05 p.m. – Hamburg 7:00 p.m. – Hesse 6:45 p.m. – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 6:00 p.m. – Lower Saxony 18 29:29 – North Rhine-Westphalia 18:45 – Rhineland-Palatinate 18:45 – Saarland 18:50 – Saxony 18:45 – Saxony-Anhalt 18:45 – Schleswig-Holstein 19:00 – Thuringia

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

