The random calculator has determined the winning numbers for Keno on Sunday 04/02/2023 and you can compare the 20 fixed numbers. The additional lottery plus 5 was also carried out. With a bit of luck you’ve landed a hit in the upper classes this time. You can find out the winning numbers for Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 and further information on this type of game directly in our overview.

The ones now published Keno–winning numbers for Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 can be found below on this page. The new draw is over and all players have a new chance to win big in the Keno number lottery. The keno main prize with 1 million euros, which can be won, is comparatively small, it is played daily. A win in the various Keno types is also more likely here. In keno, you can create your own game mode on the ticket depending on the keno type and stake. Winning numbers for Keno and plus5, as well as everything else you need to know about Keno, can be found here on this page as soon as they are published.

Keno on Sunday: The current keno numbers of the draw on April 2nd, 2023

Keno: 2 – 5 – 7 – 8 – 13 – 14 – 16 – 21 – 22 – 25 – 26 – 29 – 38 – 45 – 51 – 54 – 62 – 63 – 65 – 66

plus 5: 9 7 0 0 5

Game Rules for the Sunday Draw in Keno

The number lottery Keno comes up with some special features. The game principle here is 10 out of 20 out of 70. It sounds complicated at first, but it’s not. We explain how to do it.

You can choose the keno type and the stake per betting field, on a betting slip 5 in number. Basically, the higher the keno type and stake, the greater the potential winnings. Then you can mark your lucky numbers for each betting field with a total of 70 numbers according to your keno type: 10 numbers for keno type 10, 9 numbers for keno type 9, etc. Every evening a clever calculating machine then randomly calculates 20 winning keno numbers . If you have matches, you win the amount corresponding to the class. In the highest Keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, a maximum of 1,000,000 euros can be achieved.

Drawing and transmission of the keno numbers on April 2nd, 2023

In keno, there is no mechanical drawing machine that selects the familiar lottery balls. Rather, keno is digital. The special feature: the calculating machine, which was specially made for the keno draws and is probably unique worldwide, uses a sophisticated algorithm to randomly select the 20 winning numbers for each draw. It is also completely isolated from external data connections so that everything always works properly. Keno draws are held daily, and weekends and public holidays are no exception. Every day at 7:10 p.m. the random number generator starts in the lottery headquarters in Hesse, and anyone interested can follow the drawing of the winning numbers live on Keno.de in the automated video. At 7:15 p.m. you will then find out the numbers drawn here on news.de and in the morning of the next working day the winning odds for the drawing will follow.

The additional lottery Keno plus 5 and its rules

plus 5 is a bonus lottery and is always played in conjunction with keno. If you have a ticket you can play plus 5 with the 5 digit number printed on it if you wish. Simply set a number online or let chance decide. With a bit of luck there is a prize of 5,000 euros.

