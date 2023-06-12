Keno numbers today, on Sunday: The winning numbers of the keno draw on June 11th, 2023

The winning numbers for Keno can range up to millions for you every day. Now the new numbers of the Sunday drawing (06/11/2023) are fixed. Can you take something with you this time? All information about the Keno lottery variant and of course the current winning numbers from June 11, 2023 can be found right here on news.de.

Die winning numbers im Keno from Sunday, June 11th, 2023 are here now. The centuries-old game variant Keno went into a new round today as well as every other day of the week and all participants are looking forward to big wins. Looking at the other lotto variants, the keno grand prize doesn’t seem very high. Only 1 million can be won in keno type 10, but you have this opportunity every day. The odds are better here too. In keno, you can create your own game mode on the ticket depending on the keno type and stake. Winning numbers for keno and plus5, as well as everything else you need to know about keno, can be found here on this page every day.

Keno up-to-date on Sunday: The keno numbers on 06/11/2023

Keno: 1 – 4 – 6 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 23 – 26 – 27 – 29 – 35 – 36 – 37 – 40 – 43 – 46 – 51 – 54 – 61 – 62

plus 5: 2 6 1 5 7

Here is information about the Keno draws for the last 6 days:

Current rules of the lottery form Keno with daily draws

Keno is a very varied game system. 10 out of 20 out of 70 is the motto here. Sounds confusing at first, but is quickly explained:

Your betting slip has 5 betting fields. Each betting field consists of 70 numbers. You first decide on a stake (1, 2, 5 and 10 euros are possible) and a Keno type. In keno type 10 you can tick 10 numbers, 9 in keno type 9, etc. The random calculator then selects 20 winning keno numbers at the LOTTO Hessen headquarters each day, which ideally contain your lucky numbers. The more money you bet and the higher the keno type you choose, the more you can win: in the best case, that’s 1,000,000 euros in keno type 10 with a bet of 10 euros.

Times for Keno Numbers Draw and Broadcast on Sunday, June 11, 2023

Keno draws are held every day of the week, including weekends. The drawing of the winning keno numbers always begins shortly after the acceptance deadline at 7:10 p.m. at the headquarters of Lotto Hesse in Wiesbaden. On Keno.de you have the opportunity to follow the drawing of the 20 numbers with a time delay of about 60 seconds, i.e. almost live. The drawing video is cut and composed automatically and starts shortly after the start. What is special about Keno is that a worldwide unique random number generator is used as the drawing device, which is strictly separated from any external data connections. You can always read the winning numbers for keno and plus 5 right after the drawing at around 7:15 p.m. here on news.de.

What can you win at Keno plus 5?

The so-called additional lottery form plus 5 can only be played in connection with keno. This involves the lottery ticket number, which you can always find at the bottom left of your lottery ticket and which you can use to decide whether you want to play in addition to the normal system plus 5. This gives you the chance to win an additional €5,000.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de