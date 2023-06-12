Kenya: Aics finances sustainable waste management system in Korogocho

It’s called “Waste Wise Korogocho Chapter” and it’s the new initiative financed by the Italian Cooperation in Kenya to start a sustainable waste management system in order to improve the social, health and economic conditions of the inhabitants of Korogocho, one of the largest informal settlements of Nairobi.

The agreement to start the project was signed today on the sidelines of the work of the Second Assembly of UN Habitat currently underway at the UN Center in Nairobi. The signature was signed by the Italian ambassador Roberto Natali and the director of the Global Solutions Division of UN Habitat, Rafael Tuts. UN Habitat will be in charge of carrying out the project.

The Korogocho area has benefited in recent years from redevelopment interventions by the Italian Cooperation as part of the Italian-Kenyan debt conversion programme, the latter for a total value of approximately 46 million euro.

As Ambassador Natali stated, the initiative represents a further example of the partnership with UN-Habitat and with the Kenyan authorities, aimed at greater sustainability of urban areas from an environmental perspective. Thanks to the funding of the Waste Wise-Korogocho project, there will be a further positive impact in a neighborhood where Italy’s commitment has been continuous, concretely changing the lives of those who unfortunately still live in precarious conditions today”.

The Ambassador’s words were echoed by the Undersecretary of State at the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, Claudio Barbaro, who was present at the event. According to the latter, the initiative is an example of cooperation “perfectly in line with the issues we are addressing in this session of the Assembly” of UN Habitat, which will “have a positive impact on people’s health and on an expansion of their job opportunity”.

For his part, Giovanni Grandi, owner of the Aics office in Nairobi underlined how the project will introduce a pilot approach in the management of solid waste in Nairobi, which could be replicated elsewhere: “The long-term goal – said Grandi – is to to work with the private sector, formal and informal, to build a sustainable waste supply chain in Korogocho and Kenya”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

