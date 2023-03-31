The second phase of the integrated program for the social and health development of Malindi (Mishdp), supported by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) in Kenya, was launched on Tuesday, according to the same Agency in a statement. The launch event was organized by the Kenya Coastal Development Authority (Cda) in Malindi, in the presence of Giovanni Grandi, owner of the Aics office in Nairobi, Gideon Mung’aro, governor of Kilifi county, Idris Dokota, permanent secretary of the state department of arid and semi-arid areas and economic development of Kenya, representatives of the Board, local authorities and the beneficiary communities.

The initiative presented has the objective of accelerating the development of the sub-counties of Malindi and Magarini, in the coastal county of Kilifi, through interventions in the sectors of education, health, and infrastructure and for the strengthening of local institutions. The initiative is financed by Italy through a subsidized aid credit worth 6.4 million euros, and will be implemented, like the first, by the Board of Directors through a series of interventions which include, among others, the construction of an asphalt road in the only access road to the Ngomeni peninsula, therefore of strategic importance for the economy of the entire area, the construction of an intensive care unit at the Malindi health center, the construction of classrooms and the introduction of an incentive scheme for deserving young students.

The first phase of the Mishdp ended in 2012 and concerned the development of Malindi and Magarini. This first phase saw the construction of basic infrastructures in the health, education and infrastructural sectors in the areas adjacent to the Luigi Broglio Italian Space Center in Malindi, recently also visited by the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella.

“The first series of interventions was conceived as a first step towards the integrated development of the area,” said Grandi. “Through phase two, Italian cooperation intends to renew its support for the Kenyan government in its efforts to improve access to basic services for the population, according to the partnership approach that guides the relationship of friendship and cooperation between Italy and Kenya”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

