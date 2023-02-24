Home Business Kenya: B2B meetings with ICE at the Propak Fair
Kenya: B2B meetings with ICE at the Propak Fair

On the occasion of the Propak East Africa Fair to be held in Nairobi (Kenya) from 14 to 16 March 2023, the ICE Agency organizes, in addition to the Italian collective participation, a b2b meeting activity open to all interested Italian companies. At the same time, a high-level institutional visit is also planned.

The bilateral meetings will be organized, in a specially set up space in the Italian pavilion, both with the Kenyan companies present at the fair and with a delegation of 15 sector operators from Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, selected by the ICE office in Addis Ababa.

ICE invites all interested Italian companies to visit the fair and participate in the b2b meetings by filling out a membership form available by clicking here.

Participation in the bilateral meetings is free, the costs of travel, accommodation and internal transfers will be borne by the companies. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

