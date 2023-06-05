Kenya: funds from the World Bank to support fiscal policies

The World Bank has announced it has approved a $1 billion loan to Kenya to shore up its budget, with the East African economic powerhouse currently facing high debts and an increasingly weak currency. This was reported in an official statement by the World Bank.

The loan will come through an instrument called “Development Policy Operations (DPO) loan”, which commits Kenya to institute reforms aimed at creating fiscal space, improving agricultural competitiveness and improving governance. “The government reforms, supported by the DPO, will help achieve fiscal consolidation, essential for reducing the debt burden and related risks, in an equitable and sustainable way,” said Aghassi Mkrtchyan, senior economist for the World Bank in Kenya. The African country qualified for funding under the DPO facility in 2019 and has since received four such loans, the latest in March.

Reforms Kenya will adopt under the deal include removing the administrative price cap for publicly purchased grain and making it easier for the state to exit commercial investment. Kenya’s finances are strained by rising debt repayments and the effects of the worst drought in four decades across the Horn of Africa.

Earlier this month, Moody’s cut Kenya’s senior unsecured debt rating and long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings, citing increased government liquidity risks.

President William Ruto, elected last year, pledged to work towards greater fiscal discipline to deal with rising public debt, but his proposal to raise taxes on a broad swath of economic activity as part of of the finance bill that his government will present in Parliament next month has been rejected by public officials and political opponents.

Kenya’s economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2023. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

