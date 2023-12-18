Kenya: impact of developing countries’ debt on combating climate change under examination

Kenya, Colombia and France have commissioned a global team of experts in recent days to examine the impact of developing countries’ growing debt levels on their ability to face the growing threat of climate change and conserve nature.

The review group was launched on the sidelines of the recent COP28 in Dubai, after the three countries proposed the creation of an expert team during the summit for a new global financing pact in Paris in June this year.

“Unsustainable levels of sovereign debt and debt service payments plague many emerging and developing countries, forcing them to slow down the care of nature and climate and the development of their economies, people and social services simply to avoid default,” Ali Mohamed, Kenya’s special envoy for climate change, said at the report’s launch press conference, before adding: “What we will have to build is a new way of looking at the world‘s financial flows; some form of guidance on how finance should be organized in a world that is constantly changing, facing different circumstances and crises.” Mohamed said the team of experts will examine how the global financial system needs to change to enable developing countries, in particular, to better address the multiple crises they are facing due to climate change and biodiversity loss.

The investigation will also examine the feasibility and effectiveness of debt-for-nature trades as a means of addressing both the growing debt crisis in developing countries and the growing impact of climate change and biodiversity loss. Debt-to-nature swaps are agreements between a country and its bilateral or commercial lenders to write off part of its debts or waive interest, and the amount saved is used for nature conservation and climate change mitigation programs.

In Africa, the African Development Bank (Afdb) rejected the idea for countries on the continent last year, but so far only Gabon has managed to successfully implement one, raising questions about its feasibility on the continent. The team of experts in charge is expected to provide answers to this too.

Over the past 10 years, Africa’s debt has ballooned and doubled from less than 30% of GDP on average in 2013 to 60% by the end of 2022, and experts warn that the debt challenge is exacerbated by the changing climate. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read our focus on the initiatives to be implemented to undertake a fair green transition:

Share this: Facebook

X

