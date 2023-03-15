Home Business Kenya: Mattarella’s visit, Italy wants an effective development partner
Kenya: Mattarella's visit, Italy wants an effective development partner

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, on an official visit to Kenya, said that Italy “is ready to make its scientific, university, technological and industrial excellence available, in the development of an effective partnership” with the African country. The occasion was the toast during the state dinner offered yesterday evening by the Kenyan president William Ruto to the Italian delegation.

After the customary thanks and the reminder of the ancient relationship between Italy and Kenya, Mattarella mentioned the “pioneer of the San Marco Project” Luigi Broglio, to whom the Malindi Space Center is dedicated which he will visit today, Mattarella also recalled “the active and industrious presence of the Italian community residing in the country, the second largest in all of sub-Saharan Africa”.

In the second part of his speech, Mattarella said that “we cannot surrender to the customs of war, in Africa as in Europe” and recalled, several times even yesterday, the international role of Kenya as a mediator and actor in various missions of peacekeeping on the African continent: “Kenya and Italy are both convincedly committed to the pursuit of development and peace.”

In conclusion of the toast, Mattarella said that “the prospects for the development of relations between our two countries have broad and deep horizons, which this state visit, I am sure, will further strengthen”. [dal nostro inviato a Nairobi]

