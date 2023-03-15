Kenya and Italy have agreed to remove non-tariff barriers in order to stimulate trade and investment. This was announced yesterday by President William Ruto during a press conference with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella, on an official visit, with whom he had a private conversation lasting over an hour.

The two presidents, during the press conference, said that their respective countries will negotiate an agreement aimed at avoiding the so-called “double taxation”, leading to higher levels of foreign direct investment.

Mattarella and Ruto said they shared views on the opportunities “to improve the trade balance” between the two countries: the cooperation will concern the agro-industry, ICT and biofuel projects sectors. The two presidents witnessed the signing of two agreements, two memorandums and a joint statement as part of a new framework for the advancement of bilateral cooperation in different fields: “We have signed a memorandum of understanding through which our two countries they will cooperate in the field of health, towards the realization of universal health coverage and the improvement of pharmaceutical production,” Ruto said.

Italy has also pledged to advance Sh14 billion in grants and soft loans to cover projects in agriculture, SMEs, housing and urban development, healthcare and the digital highway.

President Mattarella noted that Kenya is a strategic partner in Africa with which Italy will continue to work: “The agreements we signed today are a sign of how far our relations are progressing. We will continue to work together to foster an investor-friendly environment.” [Dal nostro inviato a Nairobi]

Read the notebook created by our editorial staff on business opportunities in Kenya: https://www.africaeaffari.it/wp-content/uploads/kenyaworkbook.pdf