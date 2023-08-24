Home » Kenya: plastic packaging recycling process under way
Kenya: plastic packaging recycling process under way

Kenya is stepping up efforts to fight plastic pollution, through the Kenya Plastics Pact (KPP), which brings together government and private sector stakeholders including manufacturers and retailers, extended producer responsibility organisations, as well as civil society and informal waste sector. The pact recognizes the urgency of addressing this challenge and is dedicated to driving systemic change across the plastics value chain.

Goals set by the Kenya Plastics Pact for 2030 include: ensuring that 100% of plastic packaging is reusable or recyclable, ensuring that 40% of plastic packaging is actually recycled, and increasing the average recycled content to 15% in all plastic packaging.

Ebenezer Amadi, Program Manager at Sustainable Inclusive Business, the KPP secretariat, said they are helping stakeholders in the plastics value chain work together to re-engineer the plastics system, eliminate unnecessary and problematic plastic items, increase the recycling rate and reuse of plastics and support a circular economy. “We seek to inspire change in the way plastic is produced, used and disposed of in Kenya and serve as a model for other countries in the region and beyond,” he said.

“As a private sector, the time has come to act as we boost the EPR (extended producer responsibility) implementation mechanism in the Global South,” added Faith Ngige, Climate Business Information Network Coordinator – Kenya (Cbin-K) under the Kenya Private Sector Alliance. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

