Kenya: private investors sought for railway development towards Uganda

Kenya’s Roads and Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen has assured that the government is committed to building the remaining phases of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to include the section between Kisumu and Malaba on the border with Uganda.

According to Murkomen, the railway development of the SGR will be open to private investment, adding that the extension will be integrated with the development of logistics hubs and industrial parks.

“The Government is committed to building the remaining phases of the Standard Gauge Railway (Phase 2B and 2C, to be extended to the Kisumu-Malaba border. We are currently working with the Government of Uganda to connect the Standard Gauge Railway to Rwanda and to the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Murkomen said.

According to information released, the Kenyan Department of Transport has a plan with an economic value of approximately 13 billion euros to extend the Sgr railway to Kisumu, Malaba and Isiolo by the end of June 2027. In July, the country involved Uganda in the extension of the line. The plan, taken from the Ruto government’s major project on the SGR, is part of the 22 billion Lapsset transport program, which aims to open up northern Kenya and renew the northern corridor by stimulating internal movements between Kenya, South Sudan and Ethiopia . [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

