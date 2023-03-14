KENYA – President William Ruto has announced the resumption of construction of the Arror, Kimwarer and Itare dams – a project entrusted to some Italian companies and which also financially committed SACE and Italian banks – blocked following legal proceedings initiated by the previous Kenyan government.

This was reported by the Kenyan media and confirmed by InfoAfrica sources present on the spot, specifying that Ruto gave the announcement of the release of the delicate file just after the talks with the Italian president Sergio Mattarella on an official visit to Kenya.

“President Ruto says a framework has been developed to resolve outstanding issues relating to the Arror, Kimwarer and Itare dams and the financial structures provided for the projects have been renegotiated,” writes Kenyan broadcaster Capital.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in September 2019 had canceled the Kimwarer Dam project following an investigation which determined that it was technically and financially unfeasible.

President Ruto says the Kenyan government and the three Italian companies involved have agreed to drop the court case over the cancellation of the May 2017 contract for the construction of two multi-purpose dams in the Kerio Valley at a cost of around 500 million euros .

“I am pleased to say that the Kenyan and Italian governments have agreed on a new process to smooth over the issues, which has started intensely. We will suspend the legal question and the Italian government for its part will withdraw the arbitration cases, we agree that there will be a new start of this project, urgent and priority, necessary, it will give water to many countries besides Kenya, as well as areas such as Baringo and surrounding areas” said the president of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella whose words were collected by the correspondent of Africa and Affari/InfoAfrica following him. “The financing – added the Italian Head of State – already made available it will be restructured and the projects will have started soon, we want to resolve legal issues within a month and we will renegotiate the restructuring of the financing, we will then go ahead with the start of construction in a matter of months”.

The dams affair mainly involved the construction company CMC Ravennain charge of carrying out the works and accused of corruption by the previous government, but the affair had also indirectly brought into play STEALING e Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, who had participated in the operation in the construction of the financial system that accompanied the offer for the construction of the works. The affair, which in fact was linked more to internal political issues in Kenya than to real hypotheses of crime, and the subsequent dispute had in fact blocked an important part of financial operations between Italy and Kenya in recent years.