Europe returns to Africa for bilateral meetings with a delegation of the highest political level and almost two hundred companies in tow. It was years, even before the pandemic, that Europe did not organize bilateral economic forums in Africa. This is why the two business forums that the EU will hold at the end of February in Kenya and then in Tanzania are particularly important. To present the contents of the two meetings, Africa and Business in collaboration with Kenya Airways, is organizing a short webinar tomorrow Friday 10 February where he will present topics and guests from both the European Forum in Kenya (21 and 22 February) and the one in Tanzania (23 and February 24). The presence of the two Italian ambassadors in their respective countries and that of an expert in the area will help participants in the webinar to have an overview of the opportunities currently existing for Italian companies and those opening up in the two countries with the Global Gateway Africa ( the EU’s 150 billion investment plan in Africa). With the collaboration of Kenya Airways, Africa e Affari will follow both African stages and will produce a special publication dedicated to this new phase of economic relations between Europe and Africa. The webinar will be held starting at 10.00 on the Internationalia Zoom platform. Participation is free and subject to availability, upon registration at the following link: https://lnkd.in/dYHagrmp.

The meeting program is available here: http://www.africaeaffari.it/wp-content/uploads/Webinar-EU-Kenya-Tanzania-Business-Forum.docx-6.pdf

