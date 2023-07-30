Kering challenges Lvmh, acquires 30% of Valentino

The French luxury group Dry signed an agreement with the Qatar group May hoola for the acquisition of 30% of Valentino for 1.7 billion euros. This was announced by Kering in a press release.

This agreement includes an option that allows the luxury group led by Francois Henri Pinault to take over 100% of the Maison by 2028. Rothschild & Co. was the advisor of May hoola in this operation.

The operation, he emphasizes Dryis part of a broader strategic partnership between the French group and Mayhoola which could lead to the group entering the Qatar in the share capital of Kering. With this operation Kering will become the reference shareholder of the Maison founded in Rome in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and will be represented on Valentino’s board of directors. May hoola will remain the majority shareholder with a 70% stake. The completion of the transaction is expected by the end of 2023.

