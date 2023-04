Listen to the audio version of the article

Gucci was not a negative surprise, as it has been in recent quarters. Analysts commented warmly on Kering’s first quarter results, which marked growth in revenues of 1% to 5.077 billion euros, with the Italian maison up 1% to 2.616 billion. A better trend was highlighted by Saint Laurent, which scored a +8% to 806 million.

“Kering’s performance in the first quarter remained mixed, as we anticipated. While …