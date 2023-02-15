Home Business Kering sets wings in 2022: record sales and profit up 14%
Business

Kering sets wings in 2022: record sales and profit up 14%

by admin
Kering sets wings in 2022: record sales and profit up 14%

Kering flies in 2022, revenue rose 15% to 2.4, billion

The giant of luxury Dry dodge war in Ukraine, pandemic and economic crisis. The owner of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, archives a rosy year, despite the difficulties of the fourth quarter, recording a Net income up 14% to 3.6 billion in 2022 e sales over 20 billion.

“All of our trademarks have registered record sales and contributed to the increase in operating profit. But these performances do not all live up to our ambitions and potential,” said the CEO Francois-Henry Pinault. In 2022, the turnover of Dry rose 15% to 20.4 billion, despite a 2% decline in sales in the fourth quarter, penalized by the Gucci brand whose sales fell 11% in the quarter.

The Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix he said he was “very confident for Gucci in 2023 and in the long term”; in 2022, Gucci revenue was 10.48 billion, up 8%. Yves Saint Laurent achieves “once again an exceptional year”, with 3.3 billion in revenues up by 31%. While the sales of Bottega Veneta they increased by 16% to 1.74 billion. The sales of the “other houses”, included Balenciagainstead grow by 16% to 3.87 billion.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The stock exchanges today, 20 June. Markets uncertain when restarting. Bitcoin loses $ 20,000

You may also like

Monday February 20 – February 22: President Biden’s...

Forced hot search?Musk ordered Twitter to increase the...

Separation and divorce: new rules. What changes with...

Piazza Affari closes slowly (+0.1%), focus on US...

IEA Monthly Report: China’s economic recovery boosts global...

Renewables, EIB loan of 50 million for plants...

Pirelli and the mystery of the Chinese shareholder:...

The number of charging infrastructure in my country...

Resolution 13 of 02/01/2023 – Assignment of a...

my country’s first methanol hydrogen production and hydrogenation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy