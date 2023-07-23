Kering still in the spotlight, Bluebell ready to take a share. Rumor

Kering takes to the stock market after the managerial reorganization: Bluebell ready to take a share

Il wind of revolution that has invested the French luxury giant shows no sign of abating. after thedriving changes echowith the appointment of Roberta Bellettini– former president and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent for ten years – as Kering Deputy CEO, to lead the development of the group brand and those of Jean-Francois Palus e Jean-Marc Duplaix, now it also ticks Bluebell Capital.

Reuters (and not only) report that the fund of Joseph Bivona e Marco Taricco – with a North American mold for the social political perspective – allegedly acquired a stake in the group directed by Francois-Henri Pinault and would already be pushing to establish a link with Richemont (of which it acquired a minimal stake last July).

The move would allow the duo of stakeholders to form a common front “against” the supremacy in luxury of Lvmh. On the other hand, adds MF, the president of Richemont, Johann Rupert, said last May that he had trashed the opportunity for one two years earlier merger with Kering.

According to insiders – he writes Milan Finance – the reshuffling at the top of Kering should be read as a step back by Francois-Henri Pinault, as a signal for ease the pressure on the Gucci brand, after the closing of the contract with Alessandro Michele and the appointment of Sabato De Sarno. Indeed, the backlash from the reshuffle of the French luxury giant was not long in coming. The behemoth’s shares soared as soon as Bloomberg reported meeting with executives of Bluebell Capital.

