Kering, the French luxury goods group, has lifted the veil on the quarterly accounts which show a total turnover of 5.14 billion euros in the period July-September, with an organic increase of 14% compared to the same period of the previous year . According to a survey of FactSet estimates, the turnover slightly exceeded the expectations of analysts, who expected 4.97 billion euros. Sales in Western Europe drove the group’s growth, up 74% over the previous period, thanks to the influx of US tourists to the continent during the summer. However, in North America, sales remained broadly unchanged from the previous year, Kering said. Asia-Pacific revenues increased 7%, but restrictions due to the pandemic in mainland China continued to hinder sales, particularly of the Gucci brand, Kering’s largest.

A lower than expected contribution comes from Gucci which marks + 9% on an annual basis against Equita’s estimates of + 12% and consensus + 10%. The Gucci brand has lagged behind both its stablemates and its colleagues from other luxury companies. The brand recorded a 9% increase in organic sales, while Yves Saint Laurent recorded a 30% increase and Bottega Veneta 14%.

Equita nevertheless confirmed the organic top line estimates (FY22 + 9%, with 4Q -6% YoY and + 16% at 3Y, and + 4.6% in FY23), albeit with a lower contribution from Gucci, which translates in 40/50 bps less margin at group level.