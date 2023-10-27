Key interest rate at 4.5 percent – ECB leaves interest rates unchanged for the first time since July 2022 – News

The European Central Bank (ECB) is leaving interest rates in the euro area unchanged for the time being after ten interest rate increases in a row. The key interest rate remains at 4.5 percent following a decision by the ECB Council, as the central bank in Frankfurt announced after an external meeting in Athens. Many economists had this It is expected that the central bank will not raise interest rates any further for the time being.

“Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council of the ECB is of the opinion that the key ECB interest rates are at a level which, if maintained for long enough, will make a significant contribution to this objective,” the ECB said.

Inflation in the euro area had recently fallen. At the same time, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde, the economic outlook in the eurozone is bleak. “The economy will probably remain weak for the rest of the year,” said Lagarde after the interest rate decision.

Medium-term inflation rate of 2.0 percent targeted

Last year, inflation was at times in double digits as a result of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Since July 2022, the ECB has been countering this development with an unprecedented series of interest rate increases.

Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, which can slow down demand and counteract high inflation rates. More expensive loans are also a burden for the economy because loan-financed investments become more expensive.

The ECB is aiming for stable prices in the medium term with an inflation rate of 2.0 percent. Inflation in the common currency area weakened significantly in September. The annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 percent from 5.2 percent in August.

Economic prospects clouded

At the same time, the economic outlook for the euro area has deteriorated. The ECB recently expected an increase in gross domestic product of 0.7 percent this year. In July, an increase of 0.9 percent was predicted. According to estimates by the federal government and many economists, Europe’s largest economy, Germany, will even shrink slightly this year.

According to the most recent decision by the ECB Council, the key interest rate at which banks can obtain fresh money from the central bank remains at 4.5 percent. The deposit interest that banks receive for parked funds remains at 4.0 percent. This is the highest level since the monetary union was founded in 1999.

