The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is again tightening interest rates. It increases the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.5 percent.

This is the fourth rate hike in a row since last summer.

The SNB does not rule out additional interest rate hikes for price stability.

With this step, the currency watchdogs want to counteract the further increase in inflationary pressure, as the SNB explained. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that additional interest rate hikes will be necessary to ensure price stability in the medium term.

The SNB is still ready to be active in the foreign exchange market if necessary. For several quarters, foreign exchange sales have been in the foreground.

Thomas Jordan: “CS loans are not gifts”

open box

Box zuklappen



Legend: Thomas Jordan at the media conference on the monetary policy assessment.

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SNB Director Thomas Jordan has defended the takeover of the troubled Credit Suisse by its rival UBS, which was pushed through last weekend. The central bank supported the project with extensive liquidity support. “The bankruptcy of Credit Suisse would have had serious consequences for national and international financial stability and for the Swiss economy. It would have been irresponsible to risk it,” Jordan said at the monetary policy assessment media conference. With their measures, the federal government, the financial market supervisory authority and the National Bank put an end to the crisis surrounding Credit Suisse. The solution was worked out under great time pressure, said Jordan. Because it should be ready before the market opens in Asia this week. Jordan explained that the SNB grants such assistance as part of its statutory task of contributing to the stability of the financial system. “Our liquidity measures are loans that are secured and bear interest – and not gifts,” emphasized the SNB boss.

It was the fourth rate hike in a row. Last summer, the SNB tightened interest rates by half a percentage point for the first time in fifteen years. At the time, it was still clearly negative at -0.75 percent.

fighting inflation

Since the SNB’s last monetary policy assessment in December, inflation in Switzerland has risen sharply again. At 3.4 percent, it was well above the SNB target range of 0 to 2 percent.

It was actually clear until recently that further interest rate hikes were imminent: Although inflation in Switzerland is lower than in Europe or the USA, it is still too high and the National Bank has to fight it with further interest rate hikes accordingly. Electricity prices and higher prices for flights and package tours were mainly responsible for the recent increase.

US Federal Reserve far ahead

The US Federal Reserve, which has already raised its key interest rate several times, is considered one of the pioneers of the change in monetary policy, the last time on Wednesday. The US interest rate is now in a range of 4.75 to 5.00 percent.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is now also fighting the high inflation in the euro area with a series of interest rate hikes. Last week it raised the key interest rate by half a percentage point to 3.5 percent.

In the eurozone, too, the inflation rate has recently risen again, to 8.5 percent in February. In October 2022, 10.6 percent was the highest value since the monetary union began.

Concerns about the financial crisis

But recently inflation isn’t the only thing that’s causing fear and terror. The collapse of the three medium-sized US financial houses Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital last week triggered shock waves in the international banking and financial system, and Credit Suisse, which had been in crisis for a long time, also got caught up in the whirlpool – which, as is well known, resulted in the takeover by UBS flowed.

And this new banking crisis, which already reminds some market participants of the financial crisis of 2008/09, is now throwing many central banks into a dilemma. In order to further combat inflation, they would actually have to raise interest rates. On the contrary, an interest rate cut would be appropriate to stabilize the system.