Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel is one of the “hawks” within the European Central Bank who are calling for further interest rate hikes. Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

In the fight against inflation, a large majority of German university economists spoke out in favor of further interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. This is the result of the “Economists Panel”, a survey by the Ifo Institute and the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. To protect the banking sector, the professors are calling for stricter conditions for banks to have more equity – also for investments in secure government bonds.

Despite the banking problems, the vast majority of economists in Germany support further increases in the key interest rates of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the fight against inflation. This is the result of a survey by Ifo-Instituts and the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung with 132 economics professors. 67 percent support further rate hikes. 21 percent are in favor of maintaining the current interest rate level and only 3 percent are in favor of a rate cut.

The ECB last raised the key interest rate for the euro zone by 0.50 percentage points in mid-March. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the central bank rose to 3.5 percent. The deposit rate at which banks can deposit money with the ECB is now 3.0 percent. The chief economists of German banks expect that the ECB will raise interest rates twice more this summer and then leave them at a high level for a long time.

For more stability of the banks, the vast majority of the professors demand a safeguard through more equity at the European banks. 72 percent are in favor of stricter capital regulations, but after the current turbulence has been overcome. The majority of 76 percent is even more in favor of introducing equity cover for investments in government bonds. “The experts are a little concerned, but do not expect a serious financial crisis,” says Ifo researcher Niklas Potrafke.

In the fight against stubbornly high inflation, both the ECB and the US Federal Reserve had raised interest rates significantly. A few weeks ago, several regional banks such as the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the USA. In Europe, the Swiss Credit Suisse had to be taken over by UBS.

The economists surveyed are divided on the question of whether the latest banking turmoil will impact the real economy in 2023. 41 percent expect effects on the economy, 44 percent do not expect this, 15 percent answered “don’t know”. Only a minority of 17 percent of the professors see the danger of a serious financial crisis like in the years 2007/2008. The vast majority of 74 percent do not expect it.

46 percent agreed with ECB President Christine Lagarde’s statement that the banks in the euro area are resilient, while 29 percent disagreed.

