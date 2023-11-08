Key Points from Yi Huiman’s Keynote Speech at the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting

Yi Huiman, the Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, delivered a keynote speech at the 2023 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting on November 8. During his speech, Huiman outlined several key points focusing on the future of China‘s financial markets and the necessary reforms and regulations to ensure their stability and growth.

Huiman emphasized the need to accelerate the cultivation of domestic “smart money” and promote industry organizations to strengthen their capabilities. He also highlighted the importance of tracking, research, and judgment on quantitative high-frequency trading, as well as the need for strict supervision and risk prevention as crucial elements for achieving high-quality development in the capital market.

The Chairman addressed the registration system reform, emphasizing that it is not about relaxing supervision but about achieving a better combination of effective markets and promising governments. He pointed out that stricter supervision has become the prominent manifestation after the reform was implemented, leading to improved transparency and the tightening of responsibilities for intermediaries.

Huiman went on to discuss the main causes of capital market risks, such as excessive leverage, the imbalance between innovation and supervision, fraud and counterfeiting, breach of trust, and the absence of main responsibilities. He stressed the need for maintaining the smooth operation of the capital market and following the path of development of modern capital markets with Chinese characteristics.

In addition, Yi Huiman also emphasized the importance of strictly prohibiting “driving without a license” and investigating “violation of rules and regulations,” signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities in the financial markets.

Overall, Huiman’s speech outlined a clear vision for the future of China‘s financial markets, stressing the importance of regulation, supervision, and risk prevention to ensure their stability and long-term growth.

