Key to success: Be self-confident – ​​but also self-critical

“You have to be self-confident, but also self-critical,” says the founder of a billion-dollar company, Alex Rinke. Celonis / Dominik Schmitt

It is THE startup miracle in Germany: As part of Series D financing in the summer of 2022, the Munich-based software company Celonis was valued at 13 billion US dollars (13 billion euros). A non-public annual turnover in the three-digit million range, 3,000 employees, customers such as Telekom, BMW and Lufthansa – in short: a huge company.

When one of the three founders tells the story of how he borrowed his co-founder’s car to look for potential customers and how many didn’t even understand what the Munich mathematician actually wanted to sell them, you think that’s a story made up dim antiquity. A long time ago. Because as I said: 13 billion valuation currently.

In fact, this story is only eleven years old. Eleven years ago, three students from the Technical University of Munich had the idea of ​​using software to improve processes. They then translated this idea into a computer program that takes on giants like SAP. How does that work, how do you grow with it? As a person, as a founder and also as a CEO?

If you have two customers, you can also have many – mathematically speaking

When you experience it, it doesn’t feel so bad at all, says Celonis CEO Alex Rinke in the start-up scene podcast “That’s how startup works”: “It’s a gradual process, not linear, and every day is a new milestone.” Some are just a little more distinctive than others. For example, he would always remember the day in 2012 when his company was able to win Siemens as a second, paying customer. “So I thought to myself: OK, mathematically it’s like that, if you have two, you can have many, theoretically.”

Nevertheless, Rinke continued, Celonis’ further path was not a sure-fire success. He tells how he fought for a big customer in the early days – and lost. He was “so devastated” and asked his co-founder and CTO Martin Klenk to go to the Baltic Sea with him for two weeks. away from everything. “We have completely revised our product. Everything is new again.” Their software solution was “too technical”, he says, and “the wow moment” was missing.

“If we hadn’t done that, we wouldn’t exist anymore, I’m convinced of that,” says Rinke in retrospect. And the lesson he draws from this is one that he would like to pass on to other founders: “You have to be self-confident, but also self-critical.” Many would tend to look for reasons for failure in others or in external circumstances. He could have found out quickly at the time: The job was going to a large company, maybe someone had used their connections at the top level, maybe the decision was politically motivated, maybe the early 20s just hadn’t spoken to the right people there.

Alex Rinke also told us in the podcast who supported him and his co-founders as a mentor when they were young and what happens next when you are the boss of a billion-dollar startup in your mid-thirties.

