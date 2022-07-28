Listen to the audio version of the article

Confirming the strong dynamism of the executive search sector also come the accounts of Key2people, the leading independent Italian company in the executive search sector which closed the first half of 2022 with a 30% increase in turnover, after the results growth recorded in 2021. The half-year result as a Key2people group, also including Intermedia Selection, reaches 9.850 million euros and brings the 2022 projection to a turnover of 22.5 million euros.

Among the sectors undergoing the greatest development in Executive Search and Board Services, there are advisory, the segment aimed at organizational consultancy and change management and it is precisely in these sectors that the company has decided to strengthen itself, with the entry of three new partners: Roberto Ravagnani, who joined to improve the advisory offer, Riccardo Scuterini, as head of the Industrial Practice and Marco Longo, as head of the Life Sciences and Health Care practice. Cristina Calabrese, Chief Executive Officer of Key2people, explains that the company has come “from a year of great expansion and we have no intention of stopping, as the results of the first half of 2022 also confirm. With the new entries, we are adding three established professionals who come from top positions at the crossroads between strategic consultancy and the company, who will help generate value for customers through teamwork, competence and experience in transformation processes ».

Advisory, created in 2015, “is among the main areas of action in this sense – adds Calabrese – and Key2people plans to further expand the services to be made available to its customers, in a historical phase that requires companies to make profound structural transformations. and cultural, in the name of sustainability “.