Home Business Key2people grows by 30% and expands the network with 3 new partners
Business

Key2people grows by 30% and expands the network with 3 new partners

by admin
Key2people grows by 30% and expands the network with 3 new partners

Confirming the strong dynamism of the executive search sector also come the accounts of Key2people, the leading independent Italian company in the executive search sector which closed the first half of 2022 with a 30% increase in turnover, after the results growth recorded in 2021. The half-year result as a Key2people group, also including Intermedia Selection, reaches 9.850 million euros and brings the 2022 projection to a turnover of 22.5 million euros.

Among the sectors undergoing the greatest development in Executive Search and Board Services, there are advisory, the segment aimed at organizational consultancy and change management and it is precisely in these sectors that the company has decided to strengthen itself, with the entry of three new partners: Roberto Ravagnani, who joined to improve the advisory offer, Riccardo Scuterini, as head of the Industrial Practice and Marco Longo, as head of the Life Sciences and Health Care practice. Cristina Calabrese, Chief Executive Officer of Key2people, explains that the company has come “from a year of great expansion and we have no intention of stopping, as the results of the first half of 2022 also confirm. With the new entries, we are adding three established professionals who come from top positions at the crossroads between strategic consultancy and the company, who will help generate value for customers through teamwork, competence and experience in transformation processes ».

Advisory, created in 2015, “is among the main areas of action in this sense – adds Calabrese – and Key2people plans to further expand the services to be made available to its customers, in a historical phase that requires companies to make profound structural transformations. and cultural, in the name of sustainability “.

You may also like

A new all-Italian aircraft of the latest generation...

There are those who make flights much shorter...

The BTPs are strengthening in the wake of...

Milan Stock Exchange closes in a sprint, surge...

Burn with passion, set sail, and move towards...

Iveco: I earned 3.4 mld in the 2nd...

Manchin’s veto on the maxi-climate plan falls, on...

ISO image is free! Win11 22H2 final official...

Stellantis, CEO Tavares: “We are achieving exceptional performance...

USA: Democrats announce $ 369 billion climate deal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy