KfW: Working in Georgia

The trigger for inflation was, among other things, the Ukraine war. Russia is a direct neighbor of Georgia, 15 years ago Georgian soldiers were still fighting Russian troops themselves. How did you find out about the beginning of the war here?

In the first three days after the invasion, an absolute state of emergency prevailed here. If Russia managed to gain dominance over Ukraine, the question arose as to what would happen to Georgia. I was in contact with my employees and we talked about what we would do if the worst came to the worst. I’m always available for you. The people here have already gone through crisis situations, they quickly got used to the situation and found their way back into their everyday lives.