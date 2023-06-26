Ki Group, Board postpones approval of financial statements

Ki Group postpones the approval of the financial statements

(Teleborsa) – The Board of Ki Group Holding has resolved to postpone the approval of the draft budget and of the consolidated financial statements relating to the 2022 financial year. The postponement – explains the company in a note – is due to “reasons related to the identification of a professional figure” to which to confer the task of Euronext Growth Advisor of the company, as required by current legislation as a condition for the negotiation of the share, which affect the assumption of business continuity.

The contract with Negma

“Given the impossibility of expressing an opinion on the existence of the assumption of business continuityenvisaged both by civil law provisions and by national and international accounting standards, continuity which will only be achieved through adequate capitalization of the Company through recourse to the convertible bond loan subscribed with Negma Investmentsexecution of which is not possible due to the current suspension from trading of the Issuer’s stock”, the Board of Directors of the Company “deemed it appropriate postpone the approval of the draft budget and of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022″, a date that will be subsequently identified by the Board of Directors.

Prosecutorial investigations

A file in the prosecutor’s office is also open on Ki Group, currently without suspects or crimes. The company, which operates in the organic products sector, was acquired in 2011 by Daniela Santanchewhich subsequently divested the shares.