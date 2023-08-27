Kia Discontinues Kia Rio: Introducing the New K3 Sedan as Replacement

Kia to Discontinue Production of Kia Rio by 2024

In a major shakeup in its vehicle catalog, Kia has confirmed that it will stop producing the Kia Rio by 2024. The Kia Rio, known for being one of the most affordable cars on the market, will be discontinued as part of the company’s redesign efforts.

However, Kia has assured that it will not abandon the sedan market entirely. The company has already planned a replacement for the Rio, though the cost of each version is yet to be determined. This move could have an impact on buyers with tighter budgets, as the price range of the replacement model is still uncertain for both Mexico and the United States. Interestingly, the replacement sedan will only be available in Latin America and not in the US.

As Kia explores introducing a more affordable electric vehicle in the US market to fill the gap left by the Rio, Mexico will welcome the introduction of the Kia K3. The K3, which has already been unveiled, will serve as the replacement for the Kia Rio in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Manufacturing of the K3 will continue at Kia’s plant in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in the municipality of Pesquería.

While the K3 will replace the Rio, it is anticipated that a new version will be introduced to complement the K3 and K5, possibly named ‘K4’. The price range of the K3 is yet to be determined, but it will play a crucial role, especially if it matches that of the Kia Rio. The global market has seen a decline in small cars such as the Ford Fiesta, and there are concerns regarding the future of vehicles like the Volkswagen Polo.

Kia’s bold redesign strategy and the discontinuation of the Kia Rio indicate the brand’s commitment to keeping up with the ever-changing automotive landscape. With the K3 set to make its mark in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, Kia seeks to cater to the evolving demands of consumers while ensuring affordability and quality remain at the forefront of their offerings.

