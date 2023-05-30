Home » Kia EV9, the maxi electric SUV with seven seats and up to 540 km of autonomy makes its debut: here’s how it’s done
Kia EV9, the maxi electric SUV with seven seats and up to 540 km of autonomy makes its debut: here’s how it’s done

The very square wheel arches also stand out, covering rims up to 21 inches in size, giving it an important presence on the road.

Spacious interior with three rows of seats

Inside the passenger compartment, passengers are welcomed into a very large and essential space. The driver can count on three combined displays which include: the 12.3-inch digital dashboard, a small 5.3-inch display with some climate information and the classic touchscreen in the center of the dashboard from which to access the car’s infotainment by 12.3 inches.

A particular choice in the current automotive panorama is the four-spoke steering wheel with, in the lower part, two buttons for driving modes and the terrain mode system. On the other hand, there are numerous storage compartments, one of these is positioned in the lower part of the central console which, given that the gearbox is not positioned there, can be used for other purposes.

The second row consists of two independent seats that can rotate 180 degrees to form a small lounge. While the third row consists of a 2 or 3-seater sofa.

Two engines: rear-wheel or all-wheel drive

The engine range consists of two solutions: rear-wheel drive which includes a 150 kW (203 HP) powertrain capable of reaching a maximum torque of 350 Nm. While the four-wheel drive version is made up of two electric motors (one for each axle ) of 141.3 kW (192 hp) each for a system power of 282.6 kW (384 hp). The total maximum torque that can be reached is 600 Nm (700 Nm with boost activated). Both versions are powered by an 800 Volt system, from a 99.8 kWh lithium ion battery, this is the state of the art (fourth generation) of Kia accumulators and is able to have a greater density of energy and allows you to recharge up to 239 km in 15 minutes or from 10 to 80% in 25 minutes.

