After many announcements and previews but still without providing all the features, Kia unveils the Ev9 SUV. It is its second native electric model and is beginning to form a range in which five other zero-emission models will arrive by 2025.

Kia Ev9, XL size boxy car

The new SUV which will be officially presented at the end of the month and marketed towards the end of the year, has a robust build due to the length of just under 5 meters as that of the concept car that anticipated its gestation suggests, and a silhouette almost military-style square determined by the taut surfaces, by the vertical trend of the front and the rear and in which new interpretations of the Kia family style stand out. In particular, the further evolutions of the design of the grille and the trend of the luminous signature, which integrates vertical optical groups flanked by tapered daytime running lights.

Kia Ev9, spacious, technological and configurable passenger compartment like that of the minivan

The packaging envelops a very spacious passenger compartment with three rows of seats and configurable for six or seven seats thanks to the long wheelbase and flat floor, brought about by the layout of the platform which houses the lithium-ion battery pack between the axles. The configurable six or seven-seater environment is personalized by the minimalist style of the furnishings, by the non-invasive dashboard that develops linearly surmounted by the widescreen facing the driver formed by the 12.3″ displays of the configurable instrumentation and the infotainment system which, together with a 5” segment screen, limits the presence of physical keys to the essentials. In addition, first and second row passengers can simultaneously recline their seatbacks to relax and rest while the EV9 is charging. What’s more, the seats in the second row can be rotated 180° in order to facilitate interaction with the passengers in the third row, just as many people carriers or minivans derived from commercial vehicles allowed in the past, so as to create a convivial environment.

Kia Ev9, solid foundations and also with level 3 semi-assisted driving

Under the squared line the Ev9 hides the state of the art of technologies for full-electric cars developed by the Hundai-Kia group. In particular, the E-Gmp modular platform designed to support models of different types and sizes, the 800V electrical network which allows rapid recharging of the battery from superfast columns and the Vehicle to Load function, aka V2L, which allows the car to deliver more than 3.5 kW of energy to external devices. Furthermore, as announced in the past, the Ev9 will introduce level 3 semi-assisted driving at Kia.

Kia Ev9, new piece of the Plan S roadmap

Kia’s Plan S strategy is chock full of full-electric models of all sizes and price points, arriving in rapid succession over the next four years and debuting new features that will continually raise the bar for semi-assisted driving and connectivity. But that’s not all, because Plan S also aims to give a strong boost to the transition of Kia’s business, which will increasingly focus on the supply of electric mobility services. In particular, with tailor-made e-mobility formulas and therefore based on the concept of using and no longer buying a car and with the extension of the recharging network with energy from renewable sources. All topped off with the goal of carbon-neutrality set for 2045, which the brand intends to achieve with the transformation of production processes, the use of sustainable materials and the second-life program for batteries.