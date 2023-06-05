Kia expands its electric range: EV9 debuts, the family-sized SUV

Listen to the audio version of the article

Kia’s electrification strategy continues in rapid stages. The brand of the Hyundai group, now the third manufacturer in the world rankings, has unveiled the new seven-seater electric SUV EV9 which joins the EV6 in the family of electric cars called EV made up of models designed and developed to be electric only. But let’s go in order. The compass of the South Korean brand is called S Plan, the medium-long term strategic plan aimed at gradually establishing a leadership position in the automotive industry of tomorrow, increasingly focusing on electrification, mobility services, connectivity and autonomous driving. Fifteen electric models have been announced by 2027. And the goal is to reach 1.6 million BEVs sold by 2023.

A program that costs the brand, according to forecasts, 29 trillion won (about 23.6 billion euros). And it all started with the rebranding in 2021: Kia has taken on a new identity with a new logo that represents the brand’s intention to conquer a leading position in the automotive industry market in the near future, going through a path of profound renewal of all its activities.

But that’s not all, the models in the range have also taken on a shared style called “Opposites United”. The same we found on the EV9, the maxi SUV based on the E-Gmp platform (Electric Global Modular Platform), on which its sister EV6 is also based. The dimensions are very generous: the vehicle is 5,010 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,755 mm high. The wheelbase is also very long (3,100 mm) to accommodate three rows of seats and accommodate seven seats.

At first glance, the EV9 amazes with the choice of rear-view mirrors which are digital (optional) as have already been seen on the Lexus ES300h L, Audi e-tron and the small Japanese Honda-e. The stylistic evolution of the brand is clearly visible: the front is imposing, without air intakes (radiator cooling is not necessary for electric cars) and proposes, in different proportions, the luminous signature very similar to the one already seen on the new generation of the Sportage SUV. The interiors are essential and with sustainable raw materials. The large screen immediately catches the eye, made up of three smaller displays: the 12.3″ digital dashboard, a small 5.3″ climate management display and the classic 12″ touchscreen from which to access the infotainment .3 inch. There are three rows of seats (available in 6 and 7 seats) and the (independent) seats in the second row can be turned 180° to form a small rear lounge.

EV9 is offered in both a two-wheel drive version with rear-wheel drive and a four-wheel drive version, thanks to the joint work of two electric motors. The first version is equipped with a permanent synchronous magnet electric motor located on the rear axle with a power of 150 kW (203 hp) and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. While for the four-wheel drive version, there are two 141, 3 kW (192 hp), one on each axle, for a system power of 282.6 kW (384 hp). And it is capable of reaching a maximum torque of 600 Nm.