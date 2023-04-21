Kia “Opposites United”: the exhibition at the Milan Design Week

Listen to the audio version of the article

Kia shares its “Opposites United” design philosophy at Milan Design Week 2023. From 17 to 23 April, at the Museo della Permanente. The exhibition illustrates the course of the brand’s design through a series of art installations that enhance the power of contrasts and the search for synergies between opposites.

The art display, ‘Opposites United’, celebrates Kia’s design thinking, which originates from the contrasts found in nature and society. The exhibition is spread over seven exhibition halls where immersive media art installations, by means of video, sound and sculptures, lead visitors in a multi-sensory experience to discover Kia’s design concept, projected towards a new era of sustainable mobility.

The art installation, previewed at the 2021 Design Biennale in Gwangju, Korea, met with considerable critical acclaim and is also structured with a space for talks, conferences and presentations. During the Milan week, the top executives of the brand’s design team including Karim Habib, Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, Teckkoun Kim, Head of Kia Next Design Group, Jochen Paesen, Head of Kia Next Design Interior Group and Gregory Guillaume, Head of Kia Europe Design Center, will take turns in the presentation of “Opposites United” and in debates with the public on the brand’s vision regarding design.