Home » Kia “Opposites United”: the exhibition at the Milan Design Week
Business

Kia “Opposites United”: the exhibition at the Milan Design Week

by admin
Kia “Opposites United”: the exhibition at the Milan Design Week

Kia shares its “Opposites United” design philosophy at Milan Design Week 2023. From 17 to 23 April, at the Museo della Permanente. The exhibition illustrates the course of the brand’s design through a series of art installations that enhance the power of contrasts and the search for synergies between opposites.

The art display, ‘Opposites United’, celebrates Kia’s design thinking, which originates from the contrasts found in nature and society. The exhibition is spread over seven exhibition halls where immersive media art installations, by means of video, sound and sculptures, lead visitors in a multi-sensory experience to discover Kia’s design concept, projected towards a new era of sustainable mobility.

The art installation, previewed at the 2021 Design Biennale in Gwangju, Korea, met with considerable critical acclaim and is also structured with a space for talks, conferences and presentations. During the Milan week, the top executives of the brand’s design team including Karim Habib, Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, Teckkoun Kim, Head of Kia Next Design Group, Jochen Paesen, Head of Kia Next Design Interior Group and Gregory Guillaume, Head of Kia Europe Design Center, will take turns in the presentation of “Opposites United” and in debates with the public on the brand’s vision regarding design.

See also  A week ahead of schedule: the new start menu in Windows 11 looks like this! -Windows 11

You may also like

Tim, week of passion on the Stock Exchange

9 billion guarantee for UBS – What is...

Meloni: “900 thousand migrants are arriving. Risk of...

Prada focuses on Central Italy. The group invests...

No quick accession for Ukraine

Berlusconi, the medical bulletin: “Slow but progressive improvement”

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: 3 cheap leasing offers

5 reasons to start a journey in IT

Ecomembrane: concludes placement aimed at listing on EGM

CS takeover by UBS – That’s what the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy