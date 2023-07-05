Kia Picanto, the photos of the new series

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new brand identity has also influenced the Picanto city car, which remains with a petrol engine. Almost 20 years after the first generation and over one million units sold, Picanto relaunches the challenge in the city segment with equipment that rivals models in higher segments.

New challenge in the city car segment

Full of controversies, but also of opportunities. Segment A, much loved in the past, is becoming no man’s land as it is not very profitable. However, the few manufacturers that continue to dominate it are reaping good results, as demonstrated by the Fiat Panda which has continued to be the best-selling car in Italy for over eleven years. So, ça va sans dire, while there isn’t a high profit, the volumes can compensate. This is the reason why Kia, a brand of the Hyundai group, has decided on the one hand to renew the challenge with Picanto which, moreover, is updated by drawing on the technologies already present in the house. On the other hand, the path of the electric transition continues, whose medium and long-term programs envisage up to 15 electric models (Bev) by 2027. With an annual sales target for 2030 of 4.3 million units, of which 2.38 million represented by electrified vehicles.

How Picanto changes aesthetically

The Picanto update brings back the stylistic dictates of the new Kia era, the Opposites United, which make the car sportier and more robust. The dimensions are the same as the previous one and in line with the (few) cars in the small car segment: 3,595 mm long, 1,595 mm wide and with a wheelbase of 2,400 mm, the latter being rather long to improve stability on all types of street. Finally, the luggage compartment capacity is 255 litres, which reaches 1,010 litres, by lowering the rear bench seat backrest. To emphasize the road presence of the small South Korean manufacturer, the rims are available as standard in 14 and 15 inches and, on request, up to 16 inches.

Kia Picanto, the photos of the new series

Opposites United: the unmistakable Kia traits

At first glance, it is immediately clear that this is a car from the Kia brand: the tiger nose of the grille is unmistakable and striking for being almost full, i.e. without the air intakes for cooling the radiator. On the sides of the grille there are LED headlights that underline the technology and modernity of the car. While at the rear the differences compared to the previous one are not significant, the only element of break with the past is the horizontal connection between the lights, in line with the style now adopted on the models of the Kia range as well as by numerous car manufacturers. Finally, for to enhance the body lines, nine body colors were chosen: five classic and four new.

Modern and technological interiors

In the interior, the seats (base) are in black cloth and the optional finishes include a new range of color packages: Glossy Black, Adventurous Green and Rich Brown; both styles are inspired by nature. Furthermore, the passenger compartment exudes an air of modernity: the driver can count on a 4.2-inch digital dashboard and an 8-inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard. The system includes both Apple Car Play and Android Auto protocols. To which is added the Kia Connect and a new online navigation service, both with OTA (Over-the-air) updates.

