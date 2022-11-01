Listen to the audio version of the article

Sustainability and environmental protection. These are the compasses for the path that the Kia brand (Hyundai group) has taken with the plan called “Plan S”, which outlines the medium-long term strategy aimed at establishing a first-rate position in the automotive industry of the future. , focusing more and more on electrification, mobility services, connectivity and autonomous driving.

The first “formal” step was to change the logo at the beginning of 2021 (during a record fireworks show in the skies of Incheon in Korea) by also eliminating the wording “motors” because the South Korean brand no longer wants to be identified only as a manufacturer of vehicles but as a provider of personalized mobility services. We recall that for over 25 years Kia has had a research and development center with a detachment in which alternative propulsion technologies are studied, such as: electric, hybrid and hydrogen.

The cornerstone remains the range which from 2035 in Europe will only consist of 100% electric vehicles. In this regard, 14 new electric models have been announced by 2027. And speaking of numbers, of the four million cars sold worldwide, half is expected to be lithium-ion.

At the moment the range includes two 100% electric models: Niro EV (460 km of autonomy) and EV6. These between the third and fourth quarters of 2023 will be joined by EV9, the high-wheel electric of the D segment. A model that (like its sister EV6 is based on the E-Gmp platform) represents a milestone for the brand and ambassador of the three pillars of the Kia strategy: electrification, thanks to the 540 km of autonomy; connectivity, equipped with the Kia Connect system and over the air (Ota) technology that allows payments to be made directly from the car; and autonomous driving, thanks to the downloadable Ota Level 3 Highway Driving Pilot System. In addition to these two models that have already been talked about, some rumors have leaked about the other upcoming electric vehicles: a b-suv by 2025, a sedan, a segment B coupe, a small 4 and a half meter EV9 and a crossover segment A accompanied by two commercial vehicles on tap. Finally, it should be noted that the brand has already confirmed that the first Fcev (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) model by Kia will debut in 2028. This is one of the key pillars of Hyundai Motor Group’s announced “Hydrogen Vision 2040” plan.

Fundamental for environmental protection is attention in all parts of the electric car’s life, from production, where total emissions have been reduced by 97% compared to 2019 (by 2045 the goal is Carbon neutrality) , up to the disposal of the batteries for which, when the recharging capacity is less than 75/70%, they are used to build an energy storage system.