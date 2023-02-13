Home Business Kiev: “Berlusconi kisses Putin’s bloody hands. Well done Meloni”
by admin
Kiev responds to the words of the former premier: “Berlusconi kisses Putin’s bloody hands. Well done Meloni”

Il spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Ukrainian, Oleg Nikolenko comment on Facebook writes: “The senseless accusations of Berlusconi against Zelensky is an attempt to kiss Putin’s hands, bloody up to the elbows. An attempt to prove his loyalty to the Russian dictator”.

Not only, Nikolenko remembers to have worked in Libya in 2010 when the then prime minister met Gaddafi and “kissed the dictator’s hands to show loyalty. Berlusconi must realize that by spreading Russian propaganda, he is encouraging Moscow to continue its crimes against Ukraine and which therefore has a political and moral responsibility. However, we greatly appreciate the prompt response from Melonswho reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine”.

Kiev, Palazzo Chigi: “Italy’s firm and convinced support”

“Il support for Ukraine on the part of the Italian government is firm and convincedas clearly foreseen in the program and as confirmed in all the parliamentary votes of the majority that supports the Executive”. This is what sources from Palazzo Chigi underline.

